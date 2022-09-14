Garth Brooks serenades a pub in Dingle and pays a visit to Kerry jewellers

The inevitable pub singalong happens, as well as an excursion to a jewellery shop
Garth brooks singing in Dick Mack's pub in Dingle, Co Kerry

Wed, 14 Sep, 2022 - 09:19
Mike McGrath Bryan

While Garthmania continues unabated up and down the country ahead of his second weekend of gigs at Croke Park, dedicated fans have been making sightings of country-rock superstar Garth Brooks.

After a visit to Wicklow's Glendalough Valley, the 'Thunder Road' star decamped to Dingle, where he, country singer Trisha Yearwood and crew are based for the week. The star popped into local pub Dick Mack's for a singalong.

Staying in the Co. Kerry town, Brooks and Yearwood also popped into John Weldon's jewellers for a look at some of the stock, and a chat with the staff, who described it as "a lovely visit".

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood with staff at John Weldon Jeweller's in Dingle
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood with staff at John Weldon Jeweller's in Dingle

The inevitable Garthwatch seems set to continue across social media ahead of this weekend's sold-out gigs, back at Croker in Dublin, as the singer finally finishes a run of big gigs that has been years in the making, and the source of controversy after 2014 cancellations.

