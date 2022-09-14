Garth Brooks serenades a pub in Dingle and pays a visit to Kerry jewellers

While Garthmania continues unabated up and down the country ahead of his second weekend of gigs at Croke Park, dedicated fans have been making sightings of country-rock superstar Garth Brooks.

After a visit to Wicklow's Glendalough Valley, the 'Thunder Road' star decamped to Dingle, where he, country singer Trisha Yearwood and crew are based for the week. The star popped into local pub Dick Mack's for a singalong.