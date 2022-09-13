'Friends in Holy Places': Garth Brooks visits Glendalough between Croke Park gigs

The country music star has a few days to kill between gigs at the Dublin GAA mecca
Country music star Garth Brooks during his first night of a series of concerts at Croke Park, Dublin. Picture date: Friday September 9, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story IRISH Brooks. Photo credit should read: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Tue, 13 Sep, 2022 - 09:07
Mike McGrath Bryan

With a pair of weekend engagements booked for Dublin's Croke Park last weekend and this, country music phenomenon Garth Brooks and country singer Trisha Yearwood have a few days to spare - and seem set on seeing some of the sights during their downtime.

The Office of Public Works shared that they'd helped oversee a visit from the American superstars to the Glendalough Valley in Co Wicklow, stating the stars' affinity for Ireland's heritage sites.

The comments section was reliably gas, with one user wisecracking: "Friends in Holy Places", riffing on a famous song title. "Feeding midges, maith an fear", quipped another.

The inevitable Garthspotting around the country is set to continue, before he heads back to Dublin for round 2 of his blockbuster stadium run at Croke Park this weekend.

