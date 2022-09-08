Brian Dowling shares 'emotional reunion' as surrogate sister reunited with baby

'Times like this are so special'
Brian Dowling shares 'emotional reunion' as surrogate sister reunited with baby

An emotional reunion: Picture: bprdowling/Instagram

Thu, 08 Sep, 2022 - 10:35
Maeve Lee

Tears were flowing in the Dowling-Gourounlian household as Brian Dowling’s sister and surrogate Aoife was reunited with baby Blake days after giving birth.

Last week, the Irish reality TV star and his partner Arthur Gourounlian announced the birth of their first child, baby girl Blake. In revealing the good news on social media, the proud pair said they were already “totally in love with her”.

Brian’s sister Aoife acted as the couple’s surrogate and gave birth on September 1.

"[We] can’t believe she’s here & is ours," they said.

Brian, Arthur, and their newborn daughter, Blake Maria. Picture: bprdowling/Instagram
Brian, Arthur, and their newborn daughter, Blake Maria. Picture: bprdowling/Instagram

A couple of days later, in an “emotional reunion”, Aoife held the baby once again and according to Brian, the tears were flowing during the special moment.

“It was an emotional reunion as the tears flowed. Times like this are so special,” he wrote in a post on Instagram.

“I still find it hard to believe that Aoife, Arthur & I created this BEAUTIFUL LITTLE BABY. Blake LOVES her Aunty Aoife so much & was so content in her arms. How SENSATIONAL does Aoife look especially only 5 days after giving birth.” 

Following the arrival of their first child, the new parents shared a special tribute to Aoife who they described as so much more than a sister or sister-in-law and “an angel” and their “best friend”.

“Just when we thought we couldn’t be in awe of you anymore you handled our delivery…like a BOSS,” they said.

“I’m here writing this actually thinking you need a medal or indeed to be Knighted. Seeing you hold Blake for the first time was so emotional for all of us. We know her because of you, because of all the time we spent together.” 

The couple's journey to parenthood and their baby’s birth will be showcased in the upcoming RTÉ documentary Brian & Arthur's Very Modern Family. The exact airdate for the new show has yet to be confirmed.

Latest

Lifestyle
