'We can't believe she's here' - Brian Dowling and Arthur Gourounlian welcome first child

Brian Dowling and Arthur Gourounlian have announced the birth of their first child.

The couple welcomed baby girl Blake Maria into the world earlier today.

The proud parents shared the news in a joint message on their social media accounts.

Brian’s younger sister Aoife acted as the couple’s surrogate.

In their posts, he and his partner thanked her for giving them “the gift of life” "Please be upstanding for the arrival of our BEAUTIFUL DAUGHTER Blake Maria Rose Dowling Gourounlian. Yes people another BDG," they wrote.

“Blake was delivered safely on Thursday September 1st at 14:52pm weighting 7lb 4ozs. We are ABSOLUTELY TOTALLY IN LOVE with her & can’t believe she’s here & is ours.

“None of this would have been possible without our donor, a woman we have never met or even seen a picture of but has given us the GIFT OF LIFE.

Now, where do we even start with you [Aoife] you are a SAINT to us & we will FOREVER be GRATEFUL to you for the REST OF OUR LIVES. Baby Blake can’t wait for her Aunty Aoife to spoil her."

Brian and Arthur got married back in 2015. Though an exact airdate is yet to be announced, the couple's journey to parenthood will be showcased on the upcoming RTÉ documentary Brian & Arthur's Very Modern Family.