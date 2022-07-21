Paul Ryder talks Cork Pride 2022 and his one burning question for Nadine Coyle

Cork Pride host Paul Ryder has spilled the tea on some of this year’s most exciting events, revealing his all-time favourite Pride moments and the one question he can’t wait to ask Nadine Coyle.

Cork Pride 2022 is shaping up to be a week you won’t want to miss with plenty of events and performances taking place between July 23 to July 31.

Drag queen and Ireland AM star Paul Ryder will play host once again for the Pride extravaganza and after two years of virtual events, he cannot wait to return to his “second home”, Cork.

“This year we’ll be out, and we’ll be able to enjoy ourselves, we’ll be able to have fun," he says. "It never ceases to amaze me what Cork Pride can pull off and put together. All I want to do is get back there, see people I have not seen in two years, and just make sure that everyone has a really, really good Pride.”

Paul will play MC and host at a number of events throughout the week including a diversity and inclusion workshop, Ringo Music Bingo: Drag Race Edition, the popular Party at the Port and a Drag Race afterparty.

“There’s so much going on over the course of the week. I start on Thursday with a bingo Eurovision Drag Race quiz which is so many different things thrown into the one but it’s a newfound concept," he says.

“Then leading into the Saturday, I will be hosting the Peacock Parlour which is more burlesque based and then Sunday will be the big, big day — Party at the Port after the parade.”

Girls Aloud star Nadine Coyle will headline the Party at the Port at Kennedy Quay on Sunday, July 31. The singer once famously claimed to have lost her passport while appearing on Popstars in 2001. She was later asked to leave the competition after lying about her age but the clip has been widely shared online and has become quite the pop culture reference.

Eurovision star Brooke Scullion will also headline the party by the Lee with performances from The Guity Judges, Mia Gold, Sparkle and many more.

Following this is Paul's afterparty event, The Ringmasters Drag Race on Tour, taking place on Sunday, July 31 from 8.30pm until late at Crane Lane.

With a week jam-packed with exciting events, what is host Paul Ryder most looking forward to?

“Asking Nadine Coyle has she got her passport,” he laughs. “I’ve never met Nadine but obviously I am a massive Girls Aloud fan so to be able to be in the same room and to get to introduce Nadine Coyle is going to be epic. I’ve met Brooke Scullion before. We’re DM friends through Instagram and she is just such a sweetheart and always brings a performance.”

For Paul, it is the friendliness of Cork people that lends itself to creating an unforgettable Cork Pride.

“It’s not just about Cork Pride, Cork Pride is an extension of why I love Cork. It’s the people, it’s the friendly atmosphere, it’s the beautiful streets, it’s the beautiful city, it just has such a warmth about it.”

Paul jokes that he has been involved in Cork Pride since “1901” but 2022 marks four years since he became host. In 2018, prior to his Ireland’s Got Talent appearance, he was also a performer at the festival before taking over hosting duties.

Having attended Cork Pride for the past number of years, Paul has many highlights, with the main one being his first year hosting in 2019.

“When it was down at Grand Parade — it was my first big gig after Ireland’s Got Talent, so it was my first time taking to a stage of such magnitude. I can’t even describe the day,” he says.

“The weather was so beautiful, everybody was so up for it, and you couldn’t see past the sea of people on Grand Parade. To step out there and do a performance and be welcomed so much and to just have so much fun — I don’t think I’ll ever forget that day. That was a beautiful moment.”

While things were done differently last year due to Covid-19, his dramatic entrance via speedboat and a quad bike was another memorable moment.

“You can’t beat that experience,” he says.

And as for this year’s entrance, Paul says: “Wait and see. That’s all I’m going to say…”

For more information on Cork Pride events, see cork pride.com