Cork Pride: From Nadine Coyle to The Cheeky Girls — here are some of 2022's best events

Cork Pride is back and this year, there is no shortage of events and performances across the star-studded week.

Over the past 16 years, Cork's much-loved Pride festival has continued to grow in popularity and is one of the main Pride events in Ireland. Whether it’s the Party at the Port, a Drag Race or taking part in the parade, Cork Pride includes something for everyone.

Cork Pride 2022 will take place from July 23 to July 31. If you're one of the many planning on making the most of this year's festival, here are just some of the highlights you can head to.

Family Fun Day and Pride’s Got Talent

On the first Sunday of Cork Pride, all ages can join in on the festivities with a special family fun day in Fitzgerald’s Park from 12pm to 6pm on July 24. A number of performances will take to the stage in the park to compete in Pride’s Got Talent for the chance to perform at the Pride Afterparty (taking place Sunday, July 31) — and to win €500.

The winner will be crowned on the day with plenty of entertainment expected for all ages.

Interactive Walking Tour

With Cork LGBT Archive, the Interactive Walking Tour takes place on Monday, July 25 from 6pm to 7pm, starting at Gay Project. With stops at historical sites and exhibitions, this tour reveals more about the rich LGBTI+ history in Cork.

Cork Pride in 2019.

Open Mic Night with The Wild Geeze

A Galway farmer and burlesque chanteuse from Limerick city, comedy duo The Wild Geeze promise to bring music, humour and even a striptease to their open mic night at the Poor Relation from 8pm until late on Wednesday, July 27.

Ringo Music Bingo: Ru Paul's Drag Race/Eurovision Edition

Combining Drag Race and Eurovision, this guaranteed night of fun takes place on Thursday, July 28. Hosted by Ronan Leonard and Paul Ryder, the fun kicks off at 8pm in the Poor Relation. Proceeds from the event go to the LGBTI+ Youth Project.

Drag Race

Ireland’s leading drag family, Mockie Ah presents Cork’s biggest ever Drag Race event on Saturday, July 30 with a host of stars from the immensely popular Ru Paul’s Drag Race.

The two-hour event will include renowned queens Crystal, Sister Sister and Anubis as well as music from DJ NatMac and lots of runway battles. If that isn’t enough, they will also be joined by burlesque and drag talent from across the country.

Taking place in Cyprus Avenue, doors open at 10pm and the time of writing, both standard and VIP Meet and Greet tickets are available.

Pride Parade

On Sunday, July 31, the wonderful and colourful Cork Pride Parade will assemble on Grand Parade from 1pm before moving through the city and arriving at the afterparty venue. Community groups are currently being invited to submit their applications to march in this year’s parade which will be followed by the popular Party at the Port.

Cork Pride Festival 2022: 'Party at the Port!' will be headlined by Nadine Coyle and Brooke Scullion

Party at the Port

Following the parade, this year’s Party at the Port looks set to be an event you will not want to miss. Headlined by Nadine Coyle from Girls Aloud, the free festival will kick off from 3pm at Kennedy Quay. The Girls Aloud star will also be joined by Brooke Scullion, who represented Ireland in the Eurovision earlier this year with her song ‘That’s Rich’.

Other performers on the day will include Mia Gold, The Guilty Judges and Sparkle, who famously got engaged during last year’s event by the Lee.

Admission is free for this event, which is expected to wrap up at about 8pm.

Mockie Ah’s Pride Party

Mockie Ah are throwing their own Pride party with plenty of performances and special guests including Kevin Twomey and PJ Kirby from the popular I’m Grand Mam podcast and legendary duo, The Cheeky Girls who promise to showcase the best of their hits.

Hosted by drag queen Candy Warhol, the night will be jam-packed with these and other performances as well as plenty of games to keep the party going.

If the hottest hits from The Cheeky Girls aren't enough, there will also be sets from DJ NatMac with a mix of pop, disco and house — so there really is something for everyone.

The event takes place on Sunday, July 31 at Cyprus Avenue from 9pm. Tickets are €20.

For more information on Cork Pride 2022, see corkpride.com