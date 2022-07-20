Skin Nerd: Post-partum skincare saviours

You’ve just birthed a new hooman — congratulations! Whether it’s your first baby or you are a dab hand at this new baby business, those first few days with a newborn are unlike any other. Most of your energy will be focused on your bundle of joy, with any spare moments reserved for much-needed sleep! Understandably, your skin is unlikely to be at the top of your mind at this time but a few tricks and key products can help you emerge from your newborn bubble a slightly more refreshed mama.

A gentle daily cleanser

If you do only two things in your skincare regime; cleanse your skin, and apply SPF. Pick a hydrating cleanser that you enjoy using and use it morning and evening to remove dirt, makeup, and pollution.

An energising eye product

Only hard-working eye formulas need apply from here on in. Puffiness and dark circles under the eyes can be caused by a lack of sleep and increased levels of fatigue, so look for an eye product that includes caffeine to diminish puffiness and brightening ingredients such as vitamin C to correct any darkness. Try Zelens Triple Action Eye Cream, which contains vitamin C, peptides, and caffeine to boost microcirculation.

Nourishing body butter

Your skin has done an amazing job of stretching to accommodate your baby, so a spot of pampering is well-deserved! If you want to deeply hydrate your skin and lessen the appearance of any stretch marks, try Basq Intensive Stretch Mark Butter Cream. It contains three ingredients that have been clinically proven to improve the appearance of stretch marks: biopeptides, which firm and give the skin elasticity, and Darutoside, a blend of plant extracts that can trigger your own collagen renewal to reduce the depth of any stretch marks. It also boasts marine-based ingredient, Algisium-C, which is a silica-rich brown algae extract that helps to heal and smooth the skin.

Daily SPF

Skingredients Skin Shield Moisturising and Priming SPF50 PA+++

You may find that you have melasma lingering on the skin, even after giving birth. Put simply, melasma is the official terminology for patches of pigmentation brought along by the hormonal fluctuations that happen during pregnancy. It usually appears as a tan, brownish patch or a series of patches that may look like a butterfly across the forehead, cheek or nose area. Many find that it goes away by itself once the hormones have left your body postpartum, but there are steps you can take to help to prevent it from worsening. The most important one — wear SPF every day. You should always do this but it’s particularly important when it comes to pigment, as UV rays may make it worse or help it to stick around for longer. Skingredients Skin Shield SPF 50 PA+++ is great for a light, dewy finish and contains brightening ingredients to add radiance to a sleep-deprived complexion.

Facial roller

Depuff and boost lymphatic drainage with a facial roller. I often use a roller made from jade, as it is a naturally cool gemstone that feels soothing on the skin. These nifty little facial tools are great straight out of the fridge and used twice a day post-cleansing.

Soothing foot treatments

Your swollen ankles may be starting to subside, but Seoulista Peppermint Toes Unisex Treatment for Active Feet is amazingly refreshing for tired feet after a long day. This hydrating treatment is like a sheet mask for the feet and has an incredible cooling effect. Simply slip on a pair of bootie-like masks and relax in the heavenly eucalyptus scent for 30 minutes before removing to reveal soft, hydrated feet. The best part — there is no mess to clear up afterwards!

Beauty sleep boosters

A silk pillowcase helps you not only keep bedhead at bay but is also less likely to leave sleep creases on your face after catching some ZZs. Silk is said to aid moisture retention and is less likely to absorb your freshly applied night products, meaning that your skincare can get to work more effectively. Prices can be steep for pure silk, but satin is a more budget-friendly option and shares silk’s breathability and hypoallergenic properties.

The Nerdie pick

Advanced Nutrition Programme Skin Youth Biome

If you can get into the habit, taking a daily supplement is a wonderful way to support your skin health. Whilst there is no replacement for a healthy diet, supplements can help you to boost your nutritional intake, and bring balance to a hectic lifestyle. Advanced Nutrition Programme Skin Youth Biome has been available for a while but has recently been reformulated to include new strains in pre and post-biotics. Also rich in vitamin C, Skin Youth Biome supports those who may have an imbalance in their gut health due to dietary or lifestyle factors such as high intake of sugar or stress. The data shows that when you take this, a month later you will see a difference in lines, wrinkles, redness and pigment. It has also been said to help with acne and dry skin. I recommend these as a must-try if you are considering probiotics in general and want to help your skin health as well as your gut.

Advanced Nutrition Programme Skin Youth Biome, €72, theskinnerd.com