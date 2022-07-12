The Skin Nerd: How to treat and reduce the appearance of scars 

Although a natural part of the skin’s healing process, scarring can leave more than just a physical imprint. Often the result of injury or trauma to the skin, or triggered by an inflammatory condition such as acne, many people are comfortable with our scars, but others look for ways to reduce their appearance.

Treatment of scarring can take time and research. The action you can take depends on the original cause and the size of the scar. Many people use moisturisers and over-the-counter remedies in an effort to get rid of scars but eradicating scarring with topical treatments is often unsuccessful.

However, you can alleviate the appearance of scarring considerably. Time is the best healer, but ensuring your skin is healthy will help it heal as quickly as possible.

Topical care

The effects of topical skincare are limited if you have deep acne scars. Acne scarring is the result of a loss of collagen in the dermis and can be caused by all types of acne, inflammation, or by picking spots. Once a spot heals, you might find that any acne scars are accompanied by post-inflammatory erythema (PIE) or post-inflammatory pigmentation (PIH).

If the scars are shallow, active ingredients can help improve moderate acne scarring and address any pigmentation or redness. Vitamin A is one example as it works at a cellular level to repair the skin.

Anti-inflammatory properties help to soothe and heal and cica, a herb traditionally used in Chinese medicine, can also help to calm down redness and minimise scarring. Look for cica in products used for anti-inflammatory purposes, post-inflammatory erythema, and wound healing support, or try Avene’s Cicalfate Scar Gel, which also contains soothing thermal spring water. Bio-Oil® can help with the appearance of scars and is most effective while your scar is still red.

Sun protection is another essential and may also help reduce discolouration and help the scar fade faster.

In terms of nutrients, prioritise an intake of vitamin C to boost wound healing. Try vitamin-C rich foods such as strawberries and broccoli, and consider taking a supplement such as Advanced Nutrition Programme Skin Vit C.

Picking pimples can leave permanent scars on the face and acne can also lead to facial scarring.

Professional help

If the topical treatment does not help, an aesthetic treatment performed by a medical practitioner is an option. Make sure that your aesthetician has qualifications in the advanced aesthetics field. Treatments include:

Micro-needling

Tiny needles puncture the skin to create micro “wounds” that penetrate deep into the dermis. This stimulates a repair response and release of growth factor, which in turn stimulates collagen production. It will take multiple treatments over 12 months for the deposit of new collagen to take effect and improve scarring.

Laser treatment

Acne scars can be treated by both ablative and non-ablative lasers.

Ablative resurfacing lasers remove the damaged tissue on the skin’s surface and help to tighten the collagen fibres underneath. Non- ablative lasers won’t remove the scar tissue but they stimulate the production of collagen to “plump” the scar and raise it to the surface.

Chemical peels

Superficial peels (such as lactic acid, salicylic acid, and glycolic acid) will cause the skin to enter a state of trauma and stimulate the production of collagen. This brings the scar to the surface and makes it less pronounced.

The Nerdie pick

Environ Body EssentiA

Enriched with active ingredients, a daily application of Environ’s Body EssentiA, vitamins A, C & E body oil helps to nourish and condition the skin, as well as accelerate the fading of scars and improve any discoloration. Apply to damp skin post-shower for skin that’s velvety soft without being sticky.

Environ’s Body EssentiA, vitamins A C & E Body Oil, €50.00, theskinnerd.com