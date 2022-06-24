Colm O'Gorman: Sumptuous Spanish tortillas stuffed with pepper, feta and chorizo

This week’s recipe is one of my ‘go-to’ recipes whenever I am feeling a little lazy but want something quick, tasty and comforting to eat. It is a bit of a cross between a Spanish tortilla and an Italian frittata, a beautiful one-pot dish that can be made in about 20-30 minutes. A Spanish tortilla is made with fried potatoes and other ingredients cooked in egg, (a sort of pastry-less quiche) and cooked fully in a pan on the hob. A frittata is very similar but does not always feature potatoes and is cooked on the hob, and then finished in the oven. For my version, which uses more Spanish ingredients, I par-boiled the potatoes rather than fried them for a dish that is a little lighter.

You could make this as part of a