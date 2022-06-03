Paul Mescal makes appearance in Phoebe Bridgers’ Sidelines music video

The music video features a number of different behind-the-scenes clips from Bridgers' tour
Phoebe Bridgers and Paul Mescal at the Met Gala. Picture: Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

Paul Mescal and Phoebe Bridgers have shared another glimpse of their relationship with the Normal People star making an appearance in Bridgers' latest music video.

The American singer-songwriter released the music video for her latest song, Sidelines earlier this week. The song was created especially for the Conversations with Friends series which sees another of Sally Rooney’s novels adapted for TV.

Directed by her brother, Jackson Bridgers, the music video features a number of different behind-the-scenes clips from her tour — including one with the Normal People actor.

In the video, Bridgers, 27, and Mescal, 26, are seen sitting alongside one another on the floor laughing with friends. Mescal's famous O’Neills shorts do not feature but he is filmed wearing a New York Yankees hat.

One fan commented under the video: “She seems so much happier this tour. I love it.” 

The pair were first linked after they were spotted having brunch together in Kinsale, County Cork in the summer of 2020. In June 2020, Bridgers told NME magazine that she got "a little pitter-patter" in her heart when Mescal first followed her on Instagram.

However, it was not until last year that they made their relationship official on Instagram with a picture of Bridgers grinning as the Kildare native kissed her cheek.

A month prior, they made their first red carpet appearance as a couple and last month, they attended the Met Gala together alongside Mescal's Normal People co-star, Daisy Edgar-Jones.

