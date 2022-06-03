Aimee Connolly's last-minute mini marathon advice ahead of race day

This Sunday, more than 20,000 women from across the country will take to the streets of Dublin to run, walk and jog in the 2022 Vhi Women’s Mini Marathon.

It's been two years since the event was held in person, but in that time Covid-19 lockdowns had many of us taking to the pavements in droves.

One such Covid convert is make-up artist and businesswoman, Aimee Connolly, of Sculpted by Aimee Connolly fame.

"I only really got into running at the start of Covid," she admits, "and it's been kind of sporadic."

"Like most new runners, I got the classic knee injury... so I've been up and down with it."

Connolly, who has signed on this year as a VHI ambassador for the mini marathon, has been sharing her journey to race day with her 154K Instagram followers.

Make-up artist Aimee Connolly, founder of Sculpted by Aimee

"I've actually loved it," she says of her pre-race training, "because there's a focus there with race day."

"Even on the weeks, where you might [have said],'Oh, I won't get a run in because I am busy', you kind of have to say to yourself, 'Okay, I need to get a run it because I am working towards this race.' And because it's a 10k, not a full marathon, your body isn't under as much pressure, there's still a lot of enjoyment in it."

It's the first time Connolly will be participating in a non-virtual race day — and she says she can't wait for the buzz on the day.

"I haven't done as much training in the last kind of week or two because things have just gotten so busy in work and I was a bit worried will I be able... but everyone says, well, firstly you do have it in you, you just have to get over yourself!

"And secondly, on actual race day, the atmosphere is so cool, it carries you through a lot of it.

"If you're running around the streets on your own — it's not the same level of motivation!"

As for last minute advice she's following, the Dubliner said she's been told to drink lots of water and get lots of sleep.

"Ironically, I've slept crap this week," she laughs, "but try and get sleep in and eat good meals in the lead up to it as well."

And her own last-minute tip?

"Don't put pressure on yourself when it comes to pace. I think we can psych ourselves out with that

"And actually enjoy what you're doing. Obviously, you're doing it with the goal of becoming fitter, losing weight, becoming healthier, whatever it might be, but enjoy it!"

Registration is still open for the 2022 Vhi Women’s Mini Marathon. See vhiwomensminimarathon.ie