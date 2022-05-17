Des Bishop shares stunning snaps from Hamptons wedding with Hannah Berner

Des Bishop shared some snaps from the big day with his Instagram followers. Pic: @desbishop/ Afrik Armando

Tue, 17 May, 2022 - 11:02
Maeve Lee

Newlyweds Des Bishop and Hannah Berner looked ecstatic as they celebrated their big day with family and friends over the weekend. 

The comedian shared a snippet from his wedding to US reality TV star Hannah Berner after the couple tied the knot in the Hamptons on Friday.

Pictures and videos of the big day were shared online by friends who attended the wedding, which was on the somewhat unusual date of Friday the 13th.

The romantic ceremony took place on the beach with the bride wearing a floor-length spaghetti strap gown from Ti Adora by Allison Webb before changing into a second dress for the wedding party.

The dress code for the big day was "Hamptons chic/ beach cocktail/ look hot," according to a post by podcaster Rayna Greenberg who was in attendance. 

The happy couple were photographed laughing as they officially tied the knot while videos showed them smiling and dancing as they made their official entrance as husband and wife to LL Cool J's Doin' it.

Photos shared by Des showed the newlyweds looking cheery as they popped the cork on a bottle of champagne.

“Táimid posta @hannahberner,” he wrote.

A number of friends congratulated the couple. "Congratulations my man!" comedian Chris Ramsey wrote under the snaps.

"Comhghairdeas libh beirt," added Síle Seoige.

Des, 46, proposed to Hannah, 30, on Valentine’s Day last year. The pair met during the pandemic and had been dating for nine months.

Bride Hannah is best known for her appearance in Bravo’s Summer House, a popular US reality show that follows a group of friends sharing a house in Montauk, New York for the summer season.

