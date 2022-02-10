'These are the moments I live for':  Vicky Phelan on a joyful day with her son Darragh

Sometimes it's important to be reminded that the purest form of happiness can be found in the banality of everyday life. Vicky Phelan took to social media on Wednesday to remind her followers that the precious moments in life is about making memories with your loved ones.

"These are the moments I live for," she wrote, as she detailed a day spent with her son Darragh at home in Annacotty.

Explaining that she had spent the day before paying the price for a long lunch with friends, Phelan said that she would not have changed a thing.

"It was just soooo good to get out of the house yesterday and meet up with two great friends and catch up like normal people do and add more memories to the memory bank."

Creating memories was the theme of her update, as she detailed an afternoon of blissful normality with her son Darragh.

"When Darragh came home from school today I was sitting in my spot in our living room ready to help him with his homework," she said. They spent the afternoon together in the living room doing homework and practising the tin whistle, which Vicky says Darragh is getting very good at - "it no longer sounds like a banshee wailing anymore."

Clearly another smart cookie, Vicky then shared that she had introduced Darragh to Wordle.

"Would you believe it...the little fecker is a bloody natural and was whooping my ass after a half hour."

Last week, Vicky said that when you live in pain, you appreciate the time when you are able to do what some people call ‘normal life.’

“You take the small wins in this situation, where you can get up every day and not be in pain. And some people don’t get that.” Speaking of her current state, she said that sometimes she has terrible pain in her back, making getting out for a walk a win, in her book.

On Wednesday, the campaigner said that best days are days when she can make memories with her children.

"For me, these are the times my children will remember...the time I spent sitting down with them being a Mammy helping out with homework but also getting down to their level and doing stuff they're interested in. These are the days I live for."