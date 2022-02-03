'I'm giving my story, warts and all.' An upbeat Vicky Phelan shares an update

“I never expected this, I’m a blow-in!”

A vibrant Vicky Phelan spoke to Sinead Spain on RTÉ Radio One on Thursday ahead of receiving the Freedom of Limerick in a special ceremony.

The accolade is the highest honour that can be given to an individual by Limerick City and County Council and is awarded to those who have made “exceptional or unique contributions to the common good or to persons who have made outstanding contributions to the life of Limerick."

She told the broadcaster that she knows that she has come to represent a lot more than cancer to the Irish people and that she receives cards, miraculous medals and holy water from well-wishers most days.

“Even today there were two or three mass bouquets, people sending cards, miraculous medals, holy water… every day something comes in the post… it’s phenomenal really.”

Vicky said that correspondence quadrupled when she went to America for treatment in 2021.

“I think that was the moment that I realised that this meant an awful lot to people because a lot of people said, very few people do what you're doing - you know upping sticks and going to America on your own family to try the unknown.” She recognises that it was a brave move and perhaps one that gave people hope.

“When you come across someone like me who will resist that and keep going and four years later, I'm still alive. I think it gives other people hope.”

Her commitment to documenting the good and the bad sides to her journey has never wavered, she said.

“I talk about the downside. I’m not always upbeat, I’m not always positive. I talk about the hard side of this, you know, living with an illness like this. And I think people appreciate that. That is not all, you know, roses in the garden.”

Vicky says that when you live in pain, you appreciate the time when you are able to do what some people call ‘normal life.’

“You take the small wins in this situation, where you can get up every day and not be in pain. And some people don’t get that.” Speaking of her current state, she said that sometimes she has terrible pain in her back, making getting out for a walk a win, in her book.

She said that over Christmas she saw as many people as possible.

“I did make a conscious decision over the holidays because I don't know where things are going with this and this and how much longer I have. I saw as many people as I could because I thought you know what, if I'm going to get Covid I'm going to get it at this stage, but I can't not see my family because I don't know if I'm going to see them again.”

And she didn’t get Covid-19.

“I mean, people are very good. Anyone who comes to visit me has an antigen test before they see me. And if anybody had any kind of a sniffle, they kept away.”

Over the last number of weeks, she has been really living her life, she says.

“Even before I left for America I really had to limit my contacts because I couldn't afford to catch Covidbefore I went, so it was very hard leaving because I really had to kind of only see my immediate family.” She says she’s good at the moment and her hair is coming back in a new colour - jet black!

On the day when her adopted city gives her its highest honour, Vicky Phelan says that she thinks it is her honesty which has drawn people to her.

“I think that’s what people appreciate - that I’m giving my story warts and all.”