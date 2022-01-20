Ask Audrey: 'I went to Ballydesmond and all I got was the Clap'

I asked my friend the solicitor there and said what’s your take on getting an STD on your holidays? She said, well, it takes me back to the 1990s. Great times.
I’d say change it anyway. There was something bothering me about your story, so I rang an estate agent in Mayo and said, why are house prices in Castlebar so low if every second person has won the Lotto? She said, because they all leave. #MakesSense
I rang City Hall there and said where would be a good place to play a tennis tournament for unvaccinated superstars. Your man said, the moon. (I think that’s a no.)
I rang the Posh Cousin there and said, where do stand on sea-swimming? She said, by the over-priced horsebox-cafe in the car-park, you’ll never see me going for a dip.