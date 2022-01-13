Ask Audrey: All my friends have Covid now and I’m feeling a bit left out

My nephew, Nerdy Niall, can get his hands on anything, except a girlfriend or clean clothes. #TheresALinkNiall. I said, where would you get Omicron? He said, you can order it online. I said, how is it delivered. He said, Novak Djokovic will call to your house and give you a kiss. How bad!
Do and please invite me. We could discuss the Big Question – is there anyone in Cork who didn’t sleep with Gordon. (He told me he was from Clon.)
My uncle is one of the leading doctors in Munster. I rang him there and said, would be willing to take a look at Donie, face to face. He said, it’s not safe. I said, why? He said, he’s from Blackpool!
I rang the Posh Cousin there and said, when was the last time you had a drink. She said, I can’t remember. I said, it was that long ago! She said, no, I was langers!