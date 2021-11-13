Wedding of the Week: Sinéad and Jack met on their first day at school  — and got together when they were 17

They first met in junior infants as they embarked on their school days and during their teenage years Cupid’s arrow struck for this Cork couple.

Sinéad Connery, from Onslow Gardens, and Jack Coade, from Blackpool, were wed in July in Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Mogeely, by Fr Frank O’Neill and held their reception in the five-star Castlemartyr Resort.

Oliver with his mum Sinéad

“We were actually in junior and senior infants together as young children so I suppose I caught Jack’s eye early on in life,” joked Sinéad.

“We eventually got together when we were 17 years old, in February 2012, when we got reacquainted through mutual friends — and the rest is history.”

Sinéad Connery and Jack Coade

Six years later, Jack popped the question. “We had bought our forever home and the carpenter had just finished," said Sinéad. "Jack called me over to examine the work as he knows I’m a perfectionist. He insisted I brought our then 10-month-old son Oliver with me.

"When I arrived at the house he had everything set up and a photo album with our relationship in pictures on the counter. When I turned around he was down on one knee, with Oliver in his arms, asking me to marry him."

Jack Coade and Sinéad Connery with father of the bride Liam Connery

They set their date for August 29, 2020, but like many couples during the pandemic, decided to postpone their big day and were wed on July 17, 2021.

"We had originally planned the 200-plus guests wedding day but we would honestly not change anything about having a more intimate day with 50 of our closest friends and family," said the bride.

“Our day was magical — and it was like getting married in a foreign country as it was during the heatwave.”

Sinéad Connery and Jack Coade with Hayley O’Leary, Ciara O’Sullivan, Orla Newman and Shannen Forde, Michael Coade, Eoin Connery, Bryan Goulding and Wayne Speight

Both sets of parents helped them celebrate, Caroline and Liam Connery and Theresa and Brendan Coade.

The bride’s cousin, Hayley O’Leary, was her maid of honour and her friends, Ciara O’Sullivan, Orla Newman and Shannen Forde, were by her side as bridesmaids.

Sinéad Connery with her bridesmaids Hayley O’Leary, Ciara O’Sullivan, Orla Newman and Shannen Forde

The groom’s brother, Michael Coade, was his best man while Sinéad’s brother, Eoin Connery, joined Jack’s friends, Bryan Goulding and Wayne Speight, in the role of groomsmen.

The couple’s son, Oliver Coade, four, was the pageboy. “Oliver stole the show,” added his mum.

Jack Coade with Michael Coade, Eoin Connery, Bryan Goulding and Wayne Speight

Sinéad chose Wona Concept wedding dresses for her big day, both sourced on a weekend trip to London with her mother Caroline in 2019, in the Love Bridal boutique.

Sinéad Connery with her dad Liam Connery, son Oliver Coade and bridesmaids Hayley O’Leary, Ciara O’Sullivan, Orla Newman and Shannen Forde

“My ‘something borrowed’ was the beautiful cathedral veil that I wore for the ceremony from my cousin Edel, and my headpiece was custom-made in Liverpool by Katie Mangan Millinery,” she said.

Sinéad Connery's hair is by Cathriona Rohan and her makeup is by by Niamh O'Leary

“My mum Caroline’s outfit was from Phoenix V and her hat was bespoke from Carol Kennelly Millinery.”

Cathriona Rohan took care of the bridal hairstyling while Niamh O’Leary was the makeup artist.

The groom’s suit was a custom order from Morley’s Formal Hire, Grand Parade, Cork.

Sinéad Connery with her dad Liam Connery

A standout moment was the fireworks display by Rocketpyro. “The music we chose was Katy Perry — Firework, and Queen — Don’t Stop Me Now which really complemented the show,” said the bride. “We had the amazing Honeyvoom Duo playing during our meal."

Magda Lukas Photography and Golden Moments Wedding Photography & Film captured the big day on camera.

Sinéad Connery and Jack Coade

Wonderous Weddings and To Have and to Hold, Cork, created the wedding décor.

The bride and groom postponed their Amalfi Coast honeymoon to next year, due to Covid-19, but enjoyed a luxury week in the Europe Hotel and Spa in Killarney in September.

Sinéad is a paediatric staff nurse in Cork University Hospital and Jack works in investor relations with CITCO fund services. The newlyweds live in Onslow Gardens.

Sinéad Connery and Jack Coade