Wedding of the week: Hannah and Michael's celebrations make waves 

The Atlantic was the backdrop to Hannah Glynn and Michael Grogan’s engagement and wedding.

The couple got engaged at Inchydoney beach in December 2019 and more than a year and a half later headed for Ventry to exchange vows.

Hannah Glynn and Michael Grogan in Kerry

Hannah, from Crecora in Co Limerick, and Mallow, Co Cork, and Michael, from Blackrock Road, Cork City, first met in March 2016 via dating app Tinder. “Michael always slags me over the 10 days I left him waiting for a reply but I was over in Abu Dhabi on holiday at the time visiting my friend who was working there,” said Hannah.

“It was not all via Tinder as we had several friends in common so we were both able to conduct some 'background checks' before agreeing to a first date!”

Three years later, Michael got down on one knee at Inchydoney to propose.

Noel and Mary Glynn, Hannah and Michael, Gwen and Jim Grogan

Fast-forward to July 2021 and they were married in St Caitlín’s Church, Ventry, by Canon Michael Moynihan.

The newlyweds celebrated with a reception in the Dingle Skellig Hotel, where manager Rosarii Galvin proved the perfect wedding co-ordinator.

“We both have a grá for the sea and the ocean so chose a hotel on the coast. Hannah has been coming on holidays to Castlegregory all her life so is very familiar with Dingle,” said Michael.

We are family: Hannah, Sam and Michael

Having their 12-week-old baby Sam celebrate with them made the day extra magical for Hannah and Michael.

“Baby Sam arrived prematurely on Easter Monday, April 5, 2021, at 36 weeks’ gestation — this was the best surprise Easter present we could have ever dreamt of,” said Hannah.

“The staff in CUMH were amazing, in particular my consultant Dr Moya McMenamin. I am a doctor myself in CUMH so it was a great experience being taken care of by colleagues and friends. Michael was allowed in for the labour but only spent a few hours with our precious Sam before he had to leave. He didn’t see us again until we were discharged from the hospital 48 hours after the delivery — that was a long wait for him.”

Mary, Hannah and Noel Glynn

Toasting to their future happiness were the bride’s parents, Mary and Noel Glynn, and the groom’s mother and father, Gwen and Jim Grogan.

Alex O'Brien, Aislinn Glynn, Hannah Glynn, Lisa McDonald and Noelle Glynn

Lisa McDonald, Hannah’s sister, was matron of honour, while their sisters, Aislinn Glynn, Deirdre Glynn and Noelle Glynn were the bridesmaids along with Hannah’s friend, Alex O’Brien. “Alex and I studied medicine together in UCC and lived together in college, we have remained best friends ever since,” said Hannah.

Patrick O'Donnell, Denis Lucey, Michael and Stephen Grogan, David Daly

Joint best men were Michael’s brother, Stephen Grogan, and best friend, Patrick O’Donnell.

His groomsmen were his cousin, Denis Lucey, and friend, David Daly.

Hannah’s nephew and godson, Oisín McDonald, was the ringbearer while her nephew and Michael’s godson, Ruairí Mc Donald, was the pageboy.

Gwen, Hannah, Michael, Jim and Stephen Grogan

Hannah looked stunning in a Paloma Blanca gown sourced in the Say I Do bridal boutique in Midleton.

John Beasley, photographer, and Aodhagán O’Riordan, One Love Wedding Videography, captured the big day on camera.

The floral arrangements were by Maura's Cottage Flowers

Maura Sheehy, Maura’s Cottage Flowers, created the floral arrangements, and Sinéad Sheehy, Milis and Mil, Dingle, made the wedding cake.

Michael and Sam Grogan

Their honeymoon saw the newlyweds spend three nights in Trump Doonbeg Resort, Co Clare, followed by a few nights in Kilrush, Co Clare.

Hannah is an obstetrics and gynaecology doctor in CUMH and Michael is a solicitor and has recently joined his father’s practice in Ballintemple, Jim Grogan Solicitors.

The newlyweds live in Marina Park on Cork city’s Victoria Road.

Hannah and Michael cutting their wedding cake, made by Milis and Mil, Dingle

If you would like your wedding featured, email eve.kelliher@examiner.ie