Senator Eileen Flynn welcomes her new daughter

The campaigning politician has given birth to a beautiful baby girl, Lacey 
Eileen Flynn and baby Lacey. Picture: Eileen Ní Fhloinn @Love1solidarity

Fri, 17 Sep, 2021 - 14:36

Independent Donegal senator and social activist, Eileen Flynn, has announced the birth of her second daughter Lacey with a post on social media.

"Lacey Mary Whyte - Born at 6:21 am on 16.9.2021. (Husband) Liam and I are over the moon. Lacey and I are well," she wrote in the post this afternoon.

Senator Eileen Ní Fhloinn is a Traveller rights activist of more than a decade's standing, and has campaigned on anti-racism issues, marriage equality, housing and women's reproductive rights. 

She became a Senator in 2020, upon being nominated by Taoiseach Mícheál Martin, following a narrow loss in that year's Seanad elections — a campaign that garnered support from numerous activists and organisations, as well as Irish folk legend, Christy Moore.

Her ascension to the role made her the first Traveller to serve in the Oireachtas in the State's history — focusing on continuing her work in activism and advocacy, including chairing the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Key Issues affecting the Traveller Community.

Beautiful baby Lacey. Picture: Eileen Ní Fhloinn @Love1solidarity

