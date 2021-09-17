Ed Sheeran — Páirc Uí Chaoimh and Limerick dates announced

Ed Sheeran has announced a three-date tour of Ireland, with gigs in Cork, Limerick and Belfast.

The 30-year-old is set to release his fifth studio album, = (pronounced equals), near the end of next month, and the subsequent series of dates around Europe has been labelled the 'Mathematics Tour'.

Ed Sheeran on stage during one of his three Cork concerts at Páirc Uí Chaoimh in 2018. Picture: Dan Linehan

Cork, a city he last played in May 2018, will be the first venue on the tour, with a return to Páirc Uí Chaoimh pencilled in for Friday, April 28. He'll follow with an appearance at Thomond Park in Limerick, on May 5, and then it's on to Boucher Road Playing Fields for May 12.

No Dublin event has been scheduled, but the gaps between the announced gigs in Ireland may allow other dates to be added.

Ed Sheeran tour dates 2022

The announcement of the Ed Sheeran gigs comes after a week of speculation in which both Garth Brooks and Bruce Springsteen have been linked to performances in Ireland next year.

Tickets for Ed Sheeran's gigs will go on sale on Saturday, September 25. The tickets for the Cork and Limerick dates will cost €81 for standing and €91 seated. An additional service charge of €7.15 per ticket applies. There will be a limit of six tickets per show date per transaction.

Concert organisers Aiken Promotions have warned about buying tickets only from official sources, and have put in place a number of anti-touting measures.

A statement from Aiken Promotions said: “The shows on this tour will use specially developed mobile digital ticketing technology which have safeguards in place to ensure genuine fans are buying genuine tickets, and to stop unofficial secondary ticketing sites, and unofficial ticket sellers, from being able to resell tickets at inflated prices and rip off fans.”

Later today, Friday, Sheeran is set to replace himself at No.1 in the UK’s Official Singles Chart following the release of his new single ‘Shivers’. It follows his colossal comeback track, ‘Bad Habits’, that has, so far, spent 11 consecutive weeks atop the same chart. Sheeran has become the first British Solo Artist to claim 52 weeks at No.1 on the Official UK Singles Chart, with only Elvis Presley and The Beatles achieving more overall weeks at the top.

CORK, Páirc Uí Chaoimh April 28, 2022

LIMERICK, Thomond Park May 5, 2022

BELFAST, Boucher Road Playing Fields May 12, 2022

