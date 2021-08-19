'It's beginning to look a lot like...' Brown Thomas opens Christmas shop with 127 days to go

Can you hear that sound? No, not the bleeting of the St Luke’s goats or the splashing of Wally the walrus. It’s the sound of jingle bells coming from the heart of Brown Thomas.

That’s right, the retailer’s iconic Christmas shop has opened in its four stores nationwide as well as online.

Shops in Cork, Limerick, Dublin and Galway are filled with decorations, Christmas trees, lights, stockings, wreaths, crackers and garlands.

You might think August is too early, but the sellers at Brown Thomas say they expect much of the stock to be sold out long before Santa Claus comes to town.

“The Christmas shop at Brown Thomas is regarded as offering the most exquisite festive offerings available,” says Rachel Morgans, buying director for home and living in Brown Thomas.

“We take pride in sourcing the most beautiful decorations with strong demand from customers from the time we open; baubles and decorations are hugely popular from the beginning of the season and Christmas trees start to sell out by early November.”

Bex Fleetwood at the Brown Thomas Christmas shop. Picture: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland

The decorations have been organised into a variety of special themes: ‘The Nutcracker’, ‘Midnight Joy’, ‘Enchanted Forest’, ‘Those Who Shine’ and ‘Winter Glow’.

‘The Nutcracker’ theme is a nostalgic collection of decorations in a traditional palette. ‘Midnight Joy’ captures the serene beauty of a winter landscape with icy shades of white, blue and silver. ‘Enchanted Forest’ is all about the romance of Christmas. ‘Those Who Shine’ combines metallic and shimmering accents while the ‘Winter Glow’ theme brings earthier autumnal tones with a rustic edge.

This year the Christmas shop features a selection of ‘true to life’ trees, described as some of the most realistic trees on the market. The Christmas Shop will also offer a range of winter-themed wreaths and garlands.

Cork-based company Paper Daisy is among the brands featured in the Christmas shop and is offering dried flower wreaths and DIY wreath-making kits for all the family to enjoy making at home.