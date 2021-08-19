Small herd of goats running loose on Cork City's northside

At least five or six of them were spotted earlier after getting loose outside the Montenotte Hotel on the Middle Glanmire Road.
Thu, 19 Aug, 2021 - 10:03
Greg Murphy

Motorists in Cork City are being urged to take caution this morning after a small herd of goats have been spotted wandering on the northside of the city near McCurtain Street.

They have now made their way down from St Luke's towards the city centre.

They have now made their way down from St Luke's towards the city centre.

Pictures and videos posted to social media show the goats walking along the footpath and running amok at the crossroads in St Luke's.

 

Cork Safety Alerts is urging motorists in the area to take care until they can be rounded up safely.

