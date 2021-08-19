Expert warns against creating a 'circus' by giving Wally a floating couch

Pádraig Whooley of the Irish Whale and Dolphin Group said: “This is a case of perhaps taking animal welfare too far."
Wally has been spotted again in West Cork, this time in Crookhaven, and is drawing a big crowd of onlookers. Picture: Andy Gibson

Thu, 19 Aug, 2021 - 06:39
Eoin English

A marine wildlife expert has poured cold water on plans to provide Wally the walrus with a ‘floating couch’ or a disused rib, warning that such a move could create a circus around the Arctic visitor.

The Irish Whale and Dolphin Group’s (IWDG) sightings officer, Pádraig Whooley, said people need to stop treating it like a pet.

“It’s a wild animal. Walruses have been doing this for millions of years,” he said. “They haul up on jagged rocks and on rocky shoreline. In fact, this walrus has it very easy at the moment in that he doesn’t have to look over his shoulders for polar bears.

“This is a case of perhaps taking animal welfare too far. 

It doesn’t need a soft pontoon and we need to stop treating it like a pet.

“We should just let mother nature run its course. There is a lot of evidence to suggest the least amount of human interference in cases like this, the better for the animal.” 

Mr Whooley spoke out after the 800kg juvenile male was spotted resting on a small leisure boat in Crookhaven in West Cork.

Efforts were underway last weekend to deploy either a floating pontoon or a disused rib in the hope of preventing more damage to boats.

But Mr Whooley said while these efforts are well-intentioned, this walrus has shown resilience without people making a bed or a pontoon for him.

“There are plenty of remote areas of the coastline for a walrus to safely come ashore for rest and providing it with a purpose-built bed may just be sending it the wrong message,” he said.

“We all surely want the same thing, which is for it to stay only as long as it needs and then move on. Otherwise it just becomes a circus.” 

New pictures show Wally the Walrus relaxing on a small boat in Crookhaven

