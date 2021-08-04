Patrick Dempsey goes full Irish, modelling a jumper from Inis Meáin's knitwear studio

Just as we got used to having Ireland's dreamiest cheerleader hanging around, it's nearly time to say goodbye to Disenchanted star Patrick Dempsey, as filming for the Disney movie wraps up in Leinster.

The actor has been eagerly documenting his time in Ireland online, posting snaps from Glendalough, Trinity College, Sugarloaf mountain, and Leo Burdocks since touching down to film the Enchanted sequel with co-star Amy Adams in May.

It looked as if the star might settle down on the north coast never leave - until a recent anniversary post reminded fans that there is indeed a Dempsey family waiting for him at home.

However, Tourism Ireland's number one unpaid advocate did manage to make one final trip before packing his bags for Hollywood.

The team welcomed Dempsey to their studio last month. Picture: Matthew Thompson, Inis Meáin.

After showing off a wool Inis Meáin sweater on his travels, it turns out that the Grey's Anatomy star reached out to the knitwear specialists and took a trip to the Aran Islands to visit their studios in person.

"It’s a source of great pride to us that our knitwear, created using long-established island traditions, is so loved by enthusiasts of well-crafted clothing. Recently, Patrick Dempsey got in touch with us," the team at Inis Meáin wrote in an Instagram post yesterday.

"He had discovered our knitwear in Dublin and, impressed and intrigued by our heritage, quality, and commitment to traditional skills, was curious to see how our knitwear is created, and to explore the landscape that inspires us. As July temperatures soared and the sea shone blue and clear, he visited our Island studio."

The Inis Meáin team and their new member. Picture: Matthew Thompson, Inis Meáin.

The post included a picture of Dempsey modelling one of the studio's jumpers on the island, as well as a of a very proud-looking design team.

While on his trip, the 55-year-old spoke to designers, picked up some wool, learned about the landscape and materials, and toured the studio wearing a mask.

"We explained our knitwear processes and techniques, and demonstrated the intricate skills needed to create and hand-finish every garment," the team explained on their website.

"He said that the first time he felt our knitwear and the texture of the fabric, he felt it was made with loving care. His passion was clear as he spoke about the importance of tradition, and how craft builds community; supporting skills not only preserves our collective Island heritage, but strengthens it for the future."

Dempsey is involved with multiple slow clothing brands in the States. Picture: Matthew Thompson, Inis Meáin.

It's no shock that the actor was interested in learning more about the Aran craft. Dempsey is a business partner with KA/NOA, a slow fashion brand in the US, and has designed a collection with Bleusalt.

While in Ireland, the actor also came across designers like Hanna Hats of Donegal and Louis Copeland & Sons, where he picked up a made-to-measure suit to bring back to the States.

"Thank you Louis Copeland & Sons for my made-to-measure suits. Beautiful craftsmanship and worth the wait," Dempsey wrote online from the designer's Dublin store.

No doubt all his items are packed tightly alongside a box of Taytos and copious amounts of Barry's tea as he gets read to head home.