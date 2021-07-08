Patrick Dempsey climbed the sugarloaf, so I challenged him to come to Munster to try a real mountain

Today Patrick Dempsey posted from the summit of the Sugarloaf mountain in Dublin, gleefully proclaiming: "It has been calling me and today I answered!".

My fingers were typing before I could stop them.

'Come to Munster and climb a real mountain, McDreamy!'

The Sugarloaf? It's not a 'real' mountain, Patrick. Not a majestic feat of nature like say, Carrauntoohill or Torc Mountain or the Galtees.

Come to the Galtees, Patrick.

Dempsey is from the States, where they travel for hours in cars to get to beauty spots.

A trip down south would do him the world of good. Munster is so impressive we have entire Bord Failte campaigns built around it.

We want to see McDreamy hugging a baby lamb outside Dingle, eating fish and chips from Dinos in Cork, sitting on the wall by the pier in Kinsale. We want to see him with a stick, hiking up a mountain in Tipperary with Roz Purcell encouraging him along the way.

Patrick Dempsey rocking 'Ireland Chic'. Picture: Instagram

He's been up the north, where he became friends with some "young farmers". He has become more South County Dublin than Matt Damon himself, though a bag of cans and a sea swim has yet to be confirmed. It's time for McDreamy to share the wealth and pay us a visit.

It's not that The Great Sugarloaf is not a mountain - it is of course. It's that we have better ones here.