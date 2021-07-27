Is Paris Hilton pregnant? The star is reportedly expecting with her fiancé Carter Reum

Four months after announcing her engagement to Carter Reum, Paris Hilton is reportedly expecting her first baby. The heiress has been open about her desire to start a family, announcing in January that she was undergoing fertility treatment in the hopes of giving birth to twins.

Reum is not a celebrity like his famous fiancée, but the tech investor is well connected in Hollywood circles. The graduate of Columbia is the cofounder of M13, an angel investing firm investing in companies like Lyft, Snapchat, and Pinterest.

The couple announced their love at the 2020 Golden Globes and at the time a source told E News that Reum is "in the Gwyneth Paltrow group of friends."

Speaking on The Trend Reporter With Mara podcast in January, Hilton said: “So, I’m really excited to just move on for the next step of my life and finally just have, like, a real life.

“I really do believe that having a family and having children is the meaning of life. I haven’t got to experience that yet because I don’t feel that anyone really deserved that love from me and now I’ve finally found the person who does, so I cannot wait for that next step.” Hilton said it was Kardashian West, her long-time friend and former assistant, who told her about IVF.

She went on to say “We have been doing the IVF, so I can pick twins if I like. Kim is actually the one who told me about that. I didn’t even know anything about it.” Hilton has been dating venture capitalist Reum, 39, since 2019.

In February, Hilton explained that she was “verbally, mentally and physically abused on a daily basis” while she was at boarding school in Utah.

Speaking at the One Young World event on July 23, she said it is “so important to use your voice”.

She added: “For me it was so traumatic that I didn’t speak about it for 20 years, because what I went through was just so horrible that I didn’t even want to think that it was real.” Hilton said speaking out was “one of the most empowering moments of my life”.