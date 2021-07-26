Is J Lo punking us? Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are photographed in St. Tropez and the Internet explodes

Alexa, play ‘Jenny from the Block’ - It’s been a strange year and the need for nostalgia is strong. Fashion has jumped back two decades with the threat of hipster bootcut jeans looming over us. It seems nothing and no one is immune from the need for the familiar – superstar celebrities included.

Which may explain the fascination and warm feelings directed towards the newly rekindled romance between Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. The most famous couple of 2002 are most definitely back together and delivered some true noughties nostalgia over the weekend.

The couple were photographed on a yacht in Saint Tropez to mark J Lo’s 52nd birthday and those pictures immediately struck a chord with anyone who remembers the famous ‘Jenny from the Block’ video. At one point on Sunday Bennifer even recreated the famous butt rubbing scene.

Still, it gets weirder. This was predicted back in May 2021 on the popular American podcast show “Busy Phillips is Trying Her Best” – which is presented by American actress Busy Phillips and her friend and co-host Caissie St. Onge.

When initial sightings of the couple rekindling their romance began to surface, the two discussed the reuniting of 2002’s most famous couple.

Initial sightings of Ben and Jen holidaying in Mexico looked almost identical to their previous trips together as a couple. Ben had been seen wearing the same gold watch he wore in the ‘Jenny from the Block’ video and candid photos taken emulated the coy behaviour reminiscent of 2002.

Speculation that Ben and Jen could be purposefully recreating famous moments of their relationship together began to take hold.

By the end of May, it was the centre of discussion for the media and celebrity world, who tried to figure out what it all meant. Phillips and St. Onge put forward a scarily accurate prediction:

“So I have a weird theory …. I think it’s a possibility… We’re coming up to the 20th anniversary of ‘Jenny from the Block’ - do you think they’re shooting a shot-for-shot remake of ‘Jenny from the Block?,’ Caissie asks.

Caissie St. Onge might just have figured out J Lo's genius plan

It’s looking more and more like that Caissie might be right and that not only are 2002’s most famous celeb couple back together but they’re about to recreate that year’s most iconic music video.

Combining romance with marketing might be Jennifer’s most genius move yet, and she’s definitely got us thinking about 20 years of J Lo.

It remains to be seen whether more scenes of the music video will be recreated, but for now we can comfortably watch the nostalgia unfold, baker caps and velour optional.