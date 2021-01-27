Paris Hilton says she is undergoing IVF after taking advice from Kim Kardashian

Wed, 27 Jan, 2021 - 04:40
Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Paris Hilton has revealed she is undergoing IVF after taking advice from Kim Kardashian West.

The socialite and TV star, 39, described boyfriend Carter Reum as “my dream guy” and said they have discussed marriage.

Speaking on The Trend Reporter With Mara podcast, she said: “So, I’m really excited to just move on for the next step of my life and finally just have, like, a real life.

“I really do believe that having a family and having children is the meaning of life. I haven’t got to experience that yet because I don’t feel that anyone really deserved that love from me and now I’ve finally found the person who does, so I cannot wait for that next step.”

Hilton said it was Kardashian West, her long-time friend and former assistant, who told her about IVF.

She said: “We have been doing the IVF, so I can pick twins if I like. Kim is actually the one who told me about that. I didn’t even know anything about it.”

Hilton has been dating venture capitalist Reum, 39, since 2019.

She celebrates her 40th birthday next month and shared her anti-ageing tips.

Hilton said: “I look the same because I’ve never done anything. I feel so proud. I’m 100% natural. I’ve never had Botox. I’ve never done a filler. I’ve never had any plastic surgery whatsoever.

“And the one piece of advice my mom told me since I was like seven years old is to stay out of the sun.”

