Wedding of the Week: Jackie and Jerry's date worth waiting for 

It was a case of third-time-lucky for this bride and groom. Pandemic times mean uncertainty with nuptial planning and Jackie O’Carroll and Jerry Crean tied the knot on the second-last day of 2020 — their third wedding date.

The Kerry couple were wed in Saint John the Baptist Church, in the bride’s native Causeway.

Jackie, the daughter of Peggy and Johnny O’Carroll, and Jerry, the son of Eileen and Jeremiah Crean, exchanged vows in a Mass led by Father Brendan Walsh “It was our third wedding date as we were originally due to get married on April 17 and then on October 31,” said the bride.

Jackie’s sister, Maria O’Carroll, was by her side as maid of honour and Siobhán O’Driscoll and Eimear O’Mahony took on bridesmaid duties.

Diarmuid Walsh was the best man while Jerry’s brothers, Pat and John Crean, were his groomsmen.

“My sister Maria sang The Prayer with Ger O’Donnell and my good friend Richie Murray was playing the music. It was spectacular!” said the bride.

Jackie and Jerry, who is from Ballyheigue, had got engaged just over two years previously, in October 2018, at Glanteenassig Lake after the Dingle Food Festival.

After their winter wedding ceremony, they posed for the camera of Pawel Nowak, Cloud 9 Photography, cloud9bliss.ie, on Ballyheigue Beach, before heading for Killarney’s Great Southern Hotel for their wedding reception.

“We got such a shock upon leaving the church as many of our friends and family had gathered outside — in a socially distanced manner — to celebrate with us! Many of Jerry’s former teammates from Ballyheigue Hurling Club had formed a guard of honour with hurleys — it was so unexpected! It really made our day extra special!” said Jackie.

Daniel Corcoran of We As One was the videographer for the occasion and Maura Sheehy of Maura’s Cottage Flowers created the floral arrangements.

The bride describes their wedding day as “fabulous and very relaxed”. “The weather was absolutely beautiful, with blue skies after days of rain during the lead-up to the occasion,” added Jackie. “We had such a beautiful sunset on Ballyheigue beach when we were having our photos taken!”

And, of course, the bride and groom were picture-perfect. Jackie sourced her dream dress in Áibhéil of Adare, Co Limerick, with bridal hairstyling by Colette and Vanessa Casey and makeup by Sharon O’Sullivan, while Jerry and his party were extra-dashing thanks to Suits Select, Tralee.

The newlyweds, who live in Ballyheigue, have decided not to plan their honeymoon until the pandemic restrictions are fully lifted. “But we plan on many ‘mini-moons’ around Ireland this summer if the restrictions allow!” said the bride.