Wedding of the Week: Paws and reflect on a fabulous wedding for Una and Jason

When they talk about how they first met, Una Brosnan and Jason Kiernan like to say that Jason got the ferry across the Shannon one day, fell in love with Kerry, and Una — and never made it back home to Clare.

The couple’s paths crossed in 2011 in CH Chemists in Tralee where Jason was completing his final-year pharmacy internship and Una was working in its cash office. “We started as work colleagues and quickly became best friends before falling in love,” said Una, from Knocknagoshel, Co Kerry.

Jason, from Kildysart, Co Clare, popped the question in March 2019 on Coumeenole Beach, Dunquin, during a hike around the headland overlooking the Great Blasket Island. “I thought he had slipped on the rocks and tried to help him back up before spotting he had a ring in his hand. Upon realising this, I myself nearly fell over!” said Una.

They were wed in December 2020 in a civil ceremony in the five-star Killarney Park Hotel led by Felicia Thomas, celebrant.

Their witnesses were mother-of-the-bride, Mary Brosnan, and Jason’s mum, Carmel Kiernan, and Una’s dad, Ben Brosnan, was also there for them. “We didn't choose to have specific bridesmaids or best men due to the 25-person limit,” said the bride.

However, Una had her sisters, Louise McCarthy and Karen Healy, by her side and Jason had the support of his brother-in-law, Wayne Aylward and his three Jack Russell terriers, Nipper, Jack, and Terry — with even the latter trio decked out in dickie bows.

Una bought her wedding dress online and her cousin, Michelle Sheeran, of SheerHair did her hair and Aine McMahon ensured the bridal makeup was camera-ready, while Jason looked dapper thanks to Suits Select.

“We were both pretty relaxed and easy-going and only decided a few months ahead of the big day to go for it. Everything fell into place with very little stress, we had a wonderful harpist, Jean Wallace, play during the ceremony and a pianist, Peter Cotter, during the reception,” said the bride.

Lough Leane and Killarney House and Gardens formed backdrops to their photoshoot as Natalie Maher captured the big day on camera.

The couple has 10 nieces and nephews between them “so there was lots of fun and mischief going on around the hotel”, added the bride.

“We had a tree-planting ceremony: we planted a little oak tree and then all our nieces and nephews came up and planted different seeds around the oak which was a lovely way to involve them on the day,” said Una.

Maura Sheehy of Maura’s Cottage Flowers created stunning floral arrangements. “The flowers were really special and went above and beyond our expectations — Maura put together a unique colourful wildflower arrangement that we just loved,” said the bride.

“We had a divine two-tier cake baked by O’Carroll's Cakes.

The newlyweds enjoyed a few days in Dingle afterwards and hope to honeymoon in Italy in the future, once travel is safe and permissible. Una works in Cara Credit Union and Jason is a pharmacist. They live in Castleisland.

