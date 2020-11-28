Listen to our new Weekend podcast, with our guest, Derval O'Rourke

Derval O'Rourke joins Vickie Maye on The Moments That Made Me podcast

Sat, 28 Nov, 2020 - 06:00

Olympian Derval O'Rourke talks frankly about the reality of parenting two young kids and working from home during lockdown.

In our latest Weekend podcast, she also speaks about the negative impact Covid-19 has had on women.

A professional track athlete for 12 years, Derval travelled all over the world competing in sprint hurdles, including three Olympic Games with the highlight of her career being crowned World Champion in 2006 in Moscow.

She turned her focus elsewhere after the Olympic Games in 2012 - she went to the Dublin Cookery School and with her experience as a professional athlete, wrote a best selling healthy cookbook, “Food For the Fast Lane”, followed by “The Fit Foodie”.

She went on to create her website, derval.ie, a one stop site for health and wellbeing, from fitness classes to nutritious recipes.

Derval still writes about food in her weekly column for Weekend in the Irish Examiner.

