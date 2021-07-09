Where do travel editors holiday? Find out on The Great Irish Podcast: Holidays At Home

From Barleycove to Bundoran, Esther McCarthy quizzes Thom Breathnach and Melanie Mullen about where to stay, how much to spend and the hidden gems that nobody knows about 
Allow The Great Irish Podcast to help you choose the best holiday destination for 2021.

Fri, 09 Jul, 2021 - 18:00

Whether you booked your summer holiday months ago, or are waiting for the very last minute to decide, then this is the podcast for you. Join Esther McCarthy as she gets down to business with Irish Examiner travel writers Thom Breathnach and Melanie Mullen on the rules they apply to holidaying in Ireland.

It could be a camping holiday on the Wild Atlantic Way or a five-star foodie getaway - the travel team are full of ideas about how to get the best value for money, the hidden beauty spots without summer crowds and the childhood destinations they return to again and again.

You'll get insider tips on how to get a minibreak without breaking the bank (spoiler alert, stay in Cork!), whether it's worth venturing into the midlands for a family break and how to holiday in the most sustainable way possible. 

Tune in for this and more below:

Our travel, arts and food editors talk about where to go, what to see and what to eat this summer in this three part series. In Vol. 1, Tomas Breathnach and Melanie Mullan discuss this summer's must-see staycation destinations with Esther McCarthy.

