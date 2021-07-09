Where do travel editors holiday? Find out on The Great Irish Podcast: Holidays At Home

Whether you booked your summer holiday months ago, or are waiting for the very last minute to decide, then this is the podcast for you. Join Esther McCarthy as she gets down to business with Irish Examiner travel writers Thom Breathnach and Melanie Mullen on the rules they apply to holidaying in Ireland.

It could be a camping holiday on the Wild Atlantic Way or a five-star foodie getaway - the travel team are full of ideas about how to get the best value for money, the hidden beauty spots without summer crowds and the childhood destinations they return to again and again.