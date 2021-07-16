What should we be watching, reading and listening to? Find out on the Great Irish Summer Podcast

The weather is glorious, and long, cool evenings are stretching ahead - what better time to get on top of a huge array of books, music, streaming and podcasting available at your fingertips?
Irish Examiner journalist and arts writer Eoghan O'Sullivan is here to help you cut through the hype, and talk about the critical and commercial successes of 2021, joined by Arts Editor Des O'Driscoll, as well as writers Marjorie Brennan and Esther McCarthy.
The documentaries surrounding Sophie Toscan du Plantier on Netflix and Sky Now are reviewed;and rank highly among our TV and streaming recommendations; talk invariably turns toward another wave of superhero mania, including the movie and the series from Marvel and Matt Damon's stay in Dublin is discussed ahead of his new film.
In books, the main point of conversation is the struggle we've all had with clearing our to-read list, and our writers' favourite short story collections; while in music, we go from new Irish albums from For Those I Love and Saint Sister to new UK jazz from Sons of Kemet, and Floating Points' incredible album with the legendary Pharoah Sanders and the London Symphony Orchestra.
Tune in for all this and more below: