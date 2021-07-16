What should we be watching, reading and listening to? Find out on the Great Irish Summer Podcast

The weather is glorious, and long, cool evenings are stretching ahead - what better time to get on top of a huge array of books, music, streaming and podcasting available at your fingertips?

Irish Examiner journalist and arts writer Eoghan O'Sullivan is here to help you cut through the hype, and talk about the critical and commercial successes of 2021, joined by Arts Editor Des O'Driscoll, as well as writers Marjorie Brennan and Esther McCarthy.