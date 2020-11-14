The Moments That Made Me: Louise O'Neill speaks openly, honestly and from the heart

The Moments That Made Me: Louise O'Neill speaks openly, honestly and from the heart

Louise O'Neill is the special guest on this weekend's The Moments That Made Me podcast.

Sat, 14 Nov, 2020 - 08:00

Our new Weekend podcast is back, and for our second interview, we chat to Louise O'Neill about 'the moments that made her'.

From the year she wrote the ground-breaking Asking For It - the book that changed the national conversation and challenged our attitudes to consent - to her eating disorder and the long road to recovery, Louise O'Neill speaks openly, honestly and from the heart.

She also talks about surviving lockdown, her weekly column for the Irish Examiner and her new best-seller, After the Silence.

  • Want to get in touch? Email weekendpodcast@examiner.ie

More in this section

Festive joy as Arnotts unveils its iconic Christmas windows Festive joy as Arnotts unveils its iconic Christmas windows
'Is he still coming?' SuperValu's Christmas ad tugs on the nation's heartstrings 'Is he still coming?' SuperValu's Christmas ad tugs on the nation's heartstrings
Election 2020 Trump Sonya Lennon: Let's not put Kamala Harris' clothes under the microscope
Cork star of SuperValu Christmas advert hasn't seen his grandparents 'in a long time'

Cork star of SuperValu Christmas advert hasn't seen his grandparents 'in a long time'

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Family Notices