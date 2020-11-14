The Moments That Made Me: Louise O'Neill speaks openly, honestly and from the heart

Our new Weekend podcast is back, and for our second interview, we chat to Louise O'Neill about 'the moments that made her'.

From the year she wrote the ground-breaking Asking For It - the book that changed the national conversation and challenged our attitudes to consent - to her eating disorder and the long road to recovery, Louise O'Neill speaks openly, honestly and from the heart.

She also talks about surviving lockdown, her weekly column for the Irish Examiner and her new best-seller, After the Silence.