The Moments The Made Me: New Weekend podcast with special guest, Sonya Lennon

This is a podcast that asks people not where they are now, but rather how they got there.
This week, Sonya Lennon joins Vickie Maye to talk about five defining moments in her life.

Sat, 31 Oct, 2020 - 08:36

This weekend The Irish Examiner launches a new podcast: The Moments That Made Me.

Most interviews focus on the now, there might be a new book, a new TV show to talk about - but we want to dig a little deeper.

We ask people to take a walk through their lives and pick the key points, good or bad, personal or professional, that shaped their lives: the moments that made them.

She talks about home and career - from her shock at learning she was expecting twins, to the life-long friendship she forged with Brendan Courtney after a producer paired them on Off The Rails.

She speaks about her mission to bring equality to our workplaces - and reflects on the difficult decision to put her mother into residential care as her dementia progressed.

This is the Sonya Lennon you've never had to opportunity to meet before.

