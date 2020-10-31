The Moments The Made Me: New Weekend podcast with special guest, Sonya Lennon

This weekend The Irish Examiner launches a new podcast: The Moments That Made Me.

This is a podcast that asks people not where they are now, but rather how they got there.

Most interviews focus on the now, there might be a new book, a new TV show to talk about - but we want to dig a little deeper.

We ask people to take a walk through their lives and pick the key points, good or bad, personal or professional, that shaped their lives: the moments that made them.

This week, Sonya Lennon joins Vickie Maye to talk about five defining moments in her life.

She talks about home and career - from her shock at learning she was expecting twins, to the life-long friendship she forged with Brendan Courtney after a producer paired them on Off The Rails.

She speaks about her mission to bring equality to our workplaces - and reflects on the difficult decision to put her mother into residential care as her dementia progressed.

This is the Sonya Lennon you've never had to opportunity to meet before.