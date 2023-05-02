Joanna Fortune: My five-year-old is acting like a teenager

Your daughter has started primary school and with that transition, her world has opened up and become bigger than home, family, and you. She has been exposed to other influences, behaviours, attitudes and experiences, most of which are positive and welcome. Children need these critical learning opportunities to grow and develop.
However, this does not mean they no longer want or need us, far from it. It simply means this is a sign our parenting must grow up in line with their growth and development.
