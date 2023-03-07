Colman Noctor: Be smart about your child's first smartphone 

Buying a smartphone for your child is like buying a puppy — the work only starts then. The idea and reality of owning a puppy can be very different. While we might imagine the puppy snuggling up with the family in front of the fire, it’s easy to forget the daily walks, cleaning up, and furniture chewing.
- Don’t accept friend requests from people you don’t know.
- Be careful about sharing images that reveal your identity and whereabouts.
- Be aware as soon as you post a photo online, you surrender ownership of it.
- Always “pause before you post” and consider the consequence of that action.
- Outline the responsibilities that come with smartphone ownership.
- Draw up an online contract covering the child’s responsibilities and how they can gain more autonomy by demonstrating responsible usage.
- Carefully assess the child’s ability to exercise emotional intelligence before permitting unfettered online access.
- Ask the child to inform you about any uncomfortable online interactions and that you will help them navigate what’s happening.
You may resist becoming a “helicopter parent”. However, I have never met a parent who has regretted the care they took when introducing technology into their child’s life. In contrast, I have heard from many parents who later regretted their leniency.
