Joanna Fortune: My three-year-old only wants to play with his older brother's toys 

You don’t say how old your other child is but he is likely a few years older. What you are describing is a classic sibling dynamic. Your younger son is intrigued by his older brother and wants to be like him, hence his toys are much more appealing than his own. And isn’t he smart to realise that his older brother’s school schedule is the best time to access his toys? Your three-year-old is behaving like a typical three-year-old but your older son is not at a stage where he can appreciate this and instead resents him intruding on his space and belongings.
