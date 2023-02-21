Keeping safe online: Rules of engagement with social media, gaming and more

- Regular parent-child conversations about what the child’s seeing/doing online.
- Clear ground rules around use and access, for example, keeping devices in family spaces, so parents can more easily be vigilant, rather than in bedrooms with doors shut, which excludes parents from what’s going on.
- Use of parental controls – at device level, app level and/or at network level.
- Keeping an eye on what they’re doing online/who they’re talking to. This could mean picking up the device and checking it – openly and transparently.
- Researching apps/games they want to download so parents are happy they’re appropriate for their child.
- See our e-booklet: Digital Parenting - keeping your kids safe online.
- In an ieParenting special event, we ask CyberSafeKids CEO Alex Cooney, National Parents Council CEO Áine Lycnh and Dr Colman Noctor to advise on protecting children when using the internet. Available to watch from Tuesday, February 28.