Five walking trails that are perfect for the glorious sunshine this weekend

This beautiful walk starts at Inny Strand and brings the walker through contrasting landscapes with a unique mix of coastal and bogland settings as it follows the sandy beach along Inny Strand and as far as the Inny Estuary. It takes minor roads, farm road, track and a short section of rough ground, briefly crossing a busier road, as it circles behind the Strand and Estuary passing through bogland, a small forestry plantation and farmland in a very scenic setting overlooking Ballinskelligs Bay.

The trail offers the chance to see wildlife and wonderful views over the bay and the surrounding landscape. There is one other trail starting from this trailhead.

In association with Sport Ireland.