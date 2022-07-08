Five walking trails that are perfect for the glorious sunshine this weekend

There's a dry and sunny weekend ahead with temperatures expected to almost reach 30 degrees. It's the perfect opportunity to discover some gorgeous walking trails and soak up the sunshine.
This beautiful walk starts at Inny Strand and brings the walker through contrasting landscapes with a unique mix of coastal and bogland settings as it follows the sandy beach along Inny Strand and as far as the Inny Estuary. It takes minor roads, farm road, track and a short section of rough ground, briefly crossing a busier road, as it circles behind the Strand and Estuary passing through bogland, a small forestry plantation and farmland in a very scenic setting overlooking Ballinskelligs Bay.
The trail offers the chance to see wildlife and wonderful views over the bay and the surrounding landscape. There is one other trail starting from this trailhead.
In association with Sport Ireland.
This beautiful and very appealing walk is located on the south-eastern corner of Gorumna Island in the Connemara Gaeltacht. The walker is taken on coastal paths, which hug the coastline and visit a secluded inlet with a quay at An Caisléan, as well as small quiet winding country roads, one of which passes close to Loch Hibirt, along with lanes between characteristic West-of-Ireland stone walls passing by rocky fields.
You are treated to extensive stunning views of the Maamturk and 12 Bens Mountains, Aran Islands, varying seascapes and the unique surrounding countryside which includes coral beaches and fields. In summer time you can see bright orange clumps of montbretia.
In association with Sport Ireland.
This trail heads south along clifftop path and beach as far as Old Bawn Beach, returning on quiet public lanes and roads to Cahore Village. It offers elevated views around the point, overlooking beach and dune systems as well as expansive vistas of North Wexford’s stunning coastline both south and north, extending as far as Wicklow Head on a clear day.
Stop and marvel at the magnificent Tudor Gothic country house of Cahore Castle also visible from the trail. On the coastal section away from the sound of traffic you can enjoy the sound of the waves lapping on the shore and birds calling as well as the fresh salty coastal air.
In association with Sport Ireland.
This trail follows cliff path as it takes the walker through a landscape of rich cultural interest on one of the most spectacular stretches of Wicklow’s coastline. Walk towards Wicklow Head Lighthouse and a loop at the far end, passing Brides Holy Well, a church ruin, Lime-Kiln Bay (the site has remains of one), coves and beaches with opportunities to see grey seal, the occasional porpoise or dolphin and for bird watching in a Special Protection Area for breeding populations of several species of sea bird as well as Peregrine Falcon and Raven, all the while offering beautiful vistas of Wicklow Harbour, Bray Head, the Wicklow Mountains and the coast.
In association with Sport Ireland.
This trail, running along the shores of Inniscarra Lake, provides a safe traffic free recreational facility for families who want a short cycle or walk and is accessible to people who use a wheelchair. Along the trail enjoy animals and birdlife that live on or near the water including herons, kingfishers, geese, otters and the occasional sea eagle. Anglers can also access the lake along the trail and it presents perfect viewing opportunities for rowing activities on the lake, being situated directly opposite the Rowing Ireland Headquarters.
The trail is 2km from all the facilities of Coachford village. At the trailhead there is free parking for over 20 cars.
In association with Sport Ireland.