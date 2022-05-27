Five walks if you want to get out and about in the sea breeze this weekend

There is a great range of outdoors activities coming up over the next week or two. See below for details. This weekend's weather is looking promising so if you just want to get out and get some sea air then here are five lovely coastal walks to choose from.

You will pass the signal tower (a Napoleonic War lookout tower), a Second World War concrete lookout post and some beautifully maintained thatched cottages, with stunning views of the sea cliffs, Ballycotton Bay and Youghal Bay as well as Capel Island, eventually returning to Knockadoon car park along minor road. Knockadoon Head along with Capel Island and the area of sea between is a national nature reserve. The shorter Island Loop walk also starts at this trailhead.

As part of the Capel Way Coastal Trail this is a most enjoyable walk on gravel track and minor road bringing the walker along the coastal path around the tip of Knockadoon peninsula.

WALKING TRAILS Emlagh Loop Kerry Download map Starting Point This beautiful walk starts at Inny Strand and brings the walker through contrasting landscapes with a unique mix of coastal and bogland settings as it follows the sandy beach along Inny Strand and as far as the Inny Estuary. It takes minor roads, farm road, track and a short section of rough ground, briefly crossing a busier road, as it circles behind the Strand and Estuary passing through bogland, a small forestry plantation and farmland in a very scenic setting overlooking Ballinskelligs Bay. The trail offers the chance to see wildlife and wonderful views over the bay and the surrounding landscape. There is one other trail starting from this trailhead. In association with Sport Ireland.

WALKING TRAILS Doolin Cycle Hub Loop 1 Clare Download map Starting Point The North Clare Cycle network consists of four signposted cycle routes on quiet country roads in the north of the county. The loops all start and finish in Doolin village and include distances of 18km, 26km, 43km, and 47km in length. Loop 1, which is featured here, is the shortest route at 18km and takes a route from Doolin southwards towards the Cliffs of Moher before returning to the village. Each route offers wonderful views of the local countryside with stunning coastal panoramas. There are numerous stop-off points along the way with restaurants, pubs and other facilities and services. Bikes are available for hire in Doolin. In association with Sport Ireland.

WALKING TRAILS Cahore Point Coastal Walk Wexford Download map Starting Point This trail heads south along clifftop path and beach as far as Old Bawn Beach, returning on quiet public lanes and roads to Cahore Village. It offers elevated views around the point, overlooking beach and dune systems as well as expansive vistas of North Wexford’s stunning coastline both south and north, extending as far as Wicklow Head on a clear day. Stop and marvel at the magnificent Tudor Gothic country house of Cahore Castle also visible from the trail. On the coastal section away from the sound of traffic you can enjoy the sound of the waves lapping on the shore and birds calling as well as the fresh salty coastal air. In association with Sport Ireland.

WALKING TRAILS Erris Head Loop Mayo Download map Starting Point Spectacular scenery abounds on this walk which takes you on grassy paths, earth banks and open ground around the steep cliffs of the rugged and beautiful Erris Head. You will encounter sheep grazing and a rich biodiversity of flora and fauna including nesting seabirds on the sea cliffs. There is a World War II Erris Head EIRE sign and lookout post – perhaps to inform potential invaders. In association with Sport Ireland.

Dates for your diary

Coastal Atlas of Ireland Public Seminar and Exhibition Series

May 28

Coastal Atlas of Ireland

Editors of this award-winning book discuss its development and present a stunning exhibition of graphics from the Atlas — at University College Cork Coastal Atlas of Ireland editors (Robert Devoy, Val Cummins, Barry Brunt, Darius Bartlett and Sarah Kandrot), will give a talk (c. 30 minutes), based on showing a series of the Atlas' stunning graphics (original maps and photographs). They will cover the main themes presented in this internationally ground-breaking work.

Free — places are limited and early booking is recommended.

eventbrite.ie

21 Years of Permaculture at Kinsale College — A conference on practical sustainability

May 28

Series of talks, food, workshops and music, celebrating 21 years of permaculture, practical sustainability and environmental living. Includes Funky Food Preservation with Debbie Powell; Marvellous Mushroom Cultivation with Daniel Murphy; and Bike Maintenance Essentials with Bridget Hannan and Anthony McCaffrey.

kinsalecollege.ie

Rhododendron Walking Festival

June 3-6 (June Bank Holiday Weekend)

Rhododendron Walking Festival

A lineup of walks in the most scenic areas of the stunning Galty Vee Valley with Clogheen being the principle base for the weekend. The picturesque Valley becomes a global phenomenon, particularly around Bay Lough, as it turns pink and purple for a couple of weeks while the rhododendrons are in full bloom.

There are trail walks for all ages and abilities.

Booking is now open for the festival at vee.ie

Cork Harbour Festival 2022

June 3-13

Edel Carmody of Cork Harbour Festival, Donagh MacArtain of Meitheal Mara, Dympna Murphy of Cork City Council, Rose Carroll of Cork County Council and Rachel Birmingham of Meitheal Mara launching the 2022 Cork Harbour Festival programme with paddleboarders from Atlantic Offshore Adventures. This year’s festival runs from June 3-13 with over 50 events in 15 different locations. Full details at corkharbourfestival.com. Picture: Jakub Walutek Photography

Celebration of Cork's maritime culture and heritage with more than 50 events — including music, boat tours, lectures, model boats, clean-ups and walking tours — in 15 locations throughout Cork city and harbour.

corkharbourfestival.com

Try Scuba Diving

June 4 and June 11

At Cork’s Robert’s Cove, in association with Oceans of Discovery. Includes food from the Robert’s Cove Inn Food Truck. 1pm and 4pm, lasts 3 hours. €90. Use code corkharbourfestival at oceansofdiscovery.ie June 4 Ocean to City Race — An Rás Mor, Cork 1pm-6pm.

Ireland’s largest multi-craft rowing and paddling race, attracting some 500 participants. Boats include traditional wooden boats, currachs, gigs, Chinese dragon boats, kayaks and stand-up paddle boards.

Music, food and free family entertainment at various vantage points along the race course, including Cobh, Monkstown, Passage West, Blackrock and Cork city.

Family Orienteering

June 5 — and June 6, June 11 and June 12

Family orienteering event with prizes at Marlogue Wood 10am-1pm.

Also orienteering events at Blackrock Village Car Park (June 6); Fitzgerald Park (June 11); and Currabinny Woods (June 12) Book on bishopstownoc@gmail.com or seancotter001@eircom.net corkharbourfestival.com/2022/family-orienteering/

Make a Model Boat Project

June 9

6.30pm at The Lough (northern end/Lough Church side). This year’s theme is ‘Boats of the Future’. Free to enter — make your boat from recycled materials.

Prizes sponsored by Cllr Kieran McCarthy; prize-winning boats will be exhibited at Cork City Library during Cork Harbour Festival. In association with Meitheal Mara and Old Cork Waterworks.

Age categories: 4-6 yrs; 7-11 yrs; and 12-15 yrs. Also individual and group categories.

Register by Tuesday, May 31.