Temperatures to come close to 30C with 'good sunny spells' expected this weekend

The mercury will come close to hitting 30C over the next few days with the country set to see temperatures soar.

Sunday and Monday will see the best of the weather, but there should be dry and sunny spells across the weekend. Friday will be dry with the majority of the sunshine in the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will reach highs of 23C.

Some patchy drizzle in the northwest will spread eastwards overnight, but it will be humid with lows of 11C to 14C. The patchy drizzle will remain in place in some parts on Saturday morning before brighter weather emerges.

Met Éireann has said "spells of warm sunshine" will develop with temperatures hitting highs of 23C. The warmest weather will be in Munster.

Saturday night will be mostly dry with "perhaps a little mist or drizzle in places" before Sunday sees a "warm and largely dry" day "with good sunny spells developing". Temperatures of 20C to 25C on Sunday will be trumped on Monday with highs of 26C or 27C expected.

Bar some rain and drizzle on Tuesday, good weather is set to continue long into next week. Met Éireann is predicting it "will be mainly dry with bright or sunny spells" with temperatures in the high teens to low 20s.

Dog owners are being urged to keep their pets safe with the high temperatures being forecast. Dogs Trust is reminding owners that dogs cannot cool themselves down the way humans can, which puts them at risk of heatstroke.

The charity is urging owners to watch out for common signs of heatstroke in dogs - including vomiting, diarrhoea or seizures - and to contact a vet if they suspect it.

Meanwhile, a new report has found Europe experienced its second-warmest June on record this year.

The Copernicus Climate Change Service found that June saw extreme heatwaves across the continent due to “human-induced climate change”.