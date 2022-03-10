Donal Hickey: Drones could be useful when studying birds but they must be used carefully

The scientific community is calling for more attention to the use of millions of drones that are sold to lay people, which cause conflict with wildlife.
Donal Hickey: Drones could be useful when studying birds but they must be used carefully

A new Government plan for Skellig Michael, an important seabird breeding colony, commits to banning drones there.

Thu, 10 Mar, 2022 - 06:00
Donal Hickey

A notable benefit of drones is that they allow easy access to wildlife in remote places that are, in the usual way, difficult to get at it. Drones then are being used increasingly around the world in nature research.

The downside is that the strange noise of such gadgets and their highly visible intrusion into areas normally occupied only by wild birds and other animals causes problems. These creatures are sometimes disturbed and confused, with some birds of prey attacking the drones.

A new 10-year Government plan for one of our internationally-renowned havens of wild seabirds, Skellig Michael, commits to banning drones and helicopter flights there.

The Unesco World Heritage Site, off the southwest coast, along with the neighbouring Little Skellig, is an important seabird breeding colony, providing a safe refuge where they can nest and rear their young.

As it majestically sits 12km from the coast, the Atlantic provides rich feeding grounds for Skellig birds while making access difficult for people and keeping the islands free from predators.

Easy to see then how drones could be useful in gathering data about the thousands of gannets, puffins, kittiwakes and other birds which make up the Skellig population. In such a breeding location, the fear is that nesting birds may be frightened into abandoning their nests containing vulnerable eggs, or chicks.

Read More

Donal Hickey: Hare's Corner sees farmers create habitats on their land for wildlife

Only a tiny proportion of the millions of drones being sold globally are flown for scientific reasons and researchers are generally careful in how they use them. Research published by Cambridge University Press shows the most common bird reaction is escape, 57%, and videos showed attacks on drones.

While no scientific articles reported collisions between wild animals and drones, this was recorded in 6% of videos. And this, according to researchers, could be due to laypeople flying drones to generate an encounter with an animal.

Researchers must follow strict codes of conduct when using drones. The scientific community, therefore, is calling for more attention to the use of millions of drones that are sold to laypeople which cause conflict with wildlife.

Back to the Skelligs. Local writer Michael Kirby, from nearby Ballinskelligs, Co. Kerry, knew the area intimately from his work as a farmer and fisherman.

“Out here all things lived. Ronan the seal played and revelled in the churning surf. An ugly, hook-beaked cormorant pointed its tail feathers heavenwards disappearing beneath the green waters,’’ he wrote.

“Manx shearwaters skimmed the surface. Together with the swallow-like flight of the grey fulmar, the great solan goose, mighty bird of the Atlantic, flew towards Little Skelligs, bearing a long streamer of bladderwrack in its great beak, the building material of a new nest in expectation of this year’s offering.’’

More in this section

Wild Mouse and Mousetrap with Cheese Close Up Isolated Richard Collins: Why I am reluctant to set traps for mice in my house
Hiking Juanita Browne: Now we can post a tweet instead of posting a dead bird to a scientist
In the bucket Damien Enright: Remembering spring '92 when frogs covered the roads of West Cork
BirdsWildlifeDronePlace: Skellig MichaelPerson: Donal Hickey
<p>In respect of coastal flooding and storm damage, risk reduction can be achieved by protecting and restoring coastal habitats such as saltmarshes, mudflats and sand dunes. Picture: iStock</p>

Anja Murray: IPCC report shows safeguarding nature is crucial to securing liveable future

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Scene & Heard
Newsletter

Music, film art, culture, books and more from Munster and beyond.......curated weekly by the Irish Examiner Arts Editor.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices