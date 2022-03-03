Donal Hickey: Hare's Corner sees farmers create habitats on their land for wildlife

The late playwright John B Keane had a deep understanding of people’s bond with land. He once said it was possible to love a field, or a tree, and many would agree.

People’s affection for their birthplaces is reflected in the names of townlands, fields, rocks and rivers. Think of placenames like the lyrical Tir na Spideoige (land of the robin), in the Muskerry Gaeltacht, Co. Cork, and the myriad names that originate from earthen and stone forts.

The Hare’s Corner was an old farming term for a section of a field that a farmer deemed to be of poor quality and which, for that reason, was untouched and left to nature. And now it’s giving its name to a new project aimed at protecting and helping nature in Co. Clare.

What an exciting day sending on thousands of native #trees including the #Burren pine to our #harescorner participants. Will result in 38 new mini woodlands across Clare cared by these brilliant guardians of our countryside! https://t.co/Stmg4A6MYu pic.twitter.com/vQkKs1UoIo — Burrenbeo Trust (@BurrenbeoTrust) February 12, 2022

Farmers in the Burren area have been involved with the Burren Trust for many years.

The latest project aims to help them create small habitats such as mini-woodlands, a pond, or an orchard on their land, which will be good for both wildlife and farming. Upwards of 7,000 native trees are to be planted.

Taking part in the Hare’s Corner comes at no cost to landowners: help with site assessments and funding of materials and works is provided through the project.

Patrick Frankel, a Farming for Nature ambassador, with his children and dog on the Kilbrack Organic Farm, Doneraile, Co. Cork where they grow apples for their organic apple juice. Picture: Dan Linehan

Separately, the Farming for Nature project now has several ambassadors around the country, including Patrick Frankel who runs the 145-acre, Kilbrack Organic Farm in Doneraile, Co. Cork, with his partner, Judith, and their young family.

They produce a wide range of organic vegetables, with 45 crops throughout the seasons, which they sell directly to people and to numerous restaurants in Cork city and county. “I’m amazed by what can come off a relatively small piece of land, what it gives back over and over if you look after it,’’ Pat says.

Yet, we import vast amounts of vegetables and fruit. But Pat is in no doubt about the demand for good organics, with opportunities for Irish growers. “I have faith in farmers that they will adapt to our changing climate as they’re in touch with elements and will react,’’ he says.

A recent BBC programme by David Attenborough, which showed how farmland can be completely turned over to nature, is well worth viewing. It featured a former dairy farm on Knepp Castle estate, West Sussex, which has, over 20 years, become a wilderness area where nature thrives.

In Attenborough’s words, a fine example of how the natural world can rebuild if given a chance.

The National Parks and Wildlife Service has, meanwhile, announced an expansion of its Farm Plan scheme which covers a variety of nature interests and species as well as habitats like dunes and wetland areas. See their website.