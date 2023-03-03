Natural health: How can I get rid of my child's verruca? 

My 10-year-old son picked up a verruca at the swimming pool - fortunately, it’s not painful. What treatment would you recommend?

It is surprisingly common to pick up verrucae and fungal infections in the changing areas at swimming pools, gyms, and camping grounds. Since they are contagious, it is wise to wear flip-flops, slides, or crocs when using public showers, bathrooms, and changing rooms.

Essential oils can be a simple and effective way to treat and heal verrucae and warts. Oreganum (oregano) essential oil is one of the most potent anti-viral oils. Apply a single drop of pure essential oil to the verruca (directly or on a gauze pad) and cover it with a plaster.

Other topical remedies for verrucae include tea tree, manuka, and lavender essential oils. These oils are valuable for their antiseptic properties and can be used directly on the skin. You can reapply the essential oil up to three times daily until the verruca has gone.

A traditional banana peel remedy is known to treat verrucae and warts successfully. Place a piece of blackened banana peel over the verruca and tape it each night before bed. The verruca should drop out within a week of using this method nightly.

Essential oils usually take somewhat longer to work. However, they are a good option if your son is squeamish about having a piece of blackened banana skin taped to his foot. Ensure that any oils you buy are 100% pure therapeutic grade, not fragrant or cosmetic.

I suffer from tension headaches which I usually manage with over-the-counter pain medication. Is there a natural alternative?

Tension headaches result from continually tightening the scalp, jaw, neck, and brow muscles. In most cases, this is a direct result of stress and anxiety. However, it can also be linked to poor posture and vertebral alignment issues.

Chiropractic care is usually beneficial in cases where misalignment is at the root of muscular tension. A chiropractor usually suggests exercises to help with the postural and muscular imbalance and bring relief through vertebral manipulations.

Supplementation with magnesium can help when it comes to muscle tension and cramping and is an important remedy in the management of stress and anxiety. For tension headaches, it is best applied topically.

Find a magnesium spray, cream, or gel preparation to apply directly to the neck and base of the skull. You may find that massaging and finding trigger points may help bring about relief, but avoid applying pressure to a point if it seems to worsen your symptoms.

B vitamins are essential for a healthy nervous system. The B-group comprises eight different nutrients that work synergistically together. Taking a B-complex will help to reduce the number and severity of tension headaches.

Adopting a regular breathing practice is another important method for reducing tension in the body and increasing blood oxygen levels. One of the most straightforward techniques is 4-7-8 breathing.

This is based on an ancient yogic exercise called pranayama and is a quick and simple way of regulating your breathing.

All you need to do to is close your eyes, place your tongue gently on the roof of your mouth and breathe in through your nostrils to the count of four, hold the breath for the count of seven, and release the breath through your mouth to the count of eight.

Complete four cycles, and ideally use it as a regular morning and evening exercise — you can also utilise it any time you need to mitigate tension or stress.

Do you have a question for Megan Sheppard? Email it to feelgood@examiner.ie

NOTE: The information contained in this column is not a substitute for medical advice. Always consult a doctor.