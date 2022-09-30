When snoring is a nightmare 

Sleep apnoea is considerably more serious.
Snoring is such a common problem that countless weird and wonderful cures have been devised for it over the years. However, many are ineffective, and some may even be counterproductive. Here are some that work and some you should avoid.
1. Have a nightcap before bed. People used to think that a relaxing alcoholic drink before bed reduced the risk of snoring, but this is untrue. Alcohol is a relaxant, but it relaxes all of the body’s muscles, including those in your throat, making you more, not less, likely to snore.
2. Sleep on your back. Again, this is a fallacy. The muscles in our throat relax in our sleep whatever our sleep position but when we lie flat on our backs, there is also the additional gravitational effect of our tongue rolling back in our mouths and narrowing our airways even further. It’s more advisable to sleep on your side. This is why snorers used to be encouraged to sew tennis balls into the back of their pyjamas as it made sleeping on their backs so uncomfortable they were unlikely to do it for very long. A gentler approach might be to place a pillow against your back to encourage you to sleep on your side.
3. Take a sleeping pill. Don’t do this, says O’Halloran. Sleeping pills are likely to aggravate snoring and sleep apnoea. Like alcohol, they relax our muscles and increase the risk of airway obstruction ad the throat muscles cease to function.
4. Lose some weight. O’Halloran says that weight loss is a recognised strategy to combat sleep apnoea. Losing fat around your neck area is especially effective as it relieves the pressure on the airway, which can help to prevent snoring.
5. Have surgery to address issues such as a deviated septum. Kent advises that this should only be considered as a last resort and when lifestyle changes have been attempted first. “It’s rare that a deviated septum is the only cause of snoring or sleep apnoea, which means that surgery rarely solves the problem by itself,” he says. “Often the problem stems from reduced space at the back of the throat which requires extensive surgery such as the removal of tonsils, the uvula, or some of the soft palate. It’s uncommon that surgery would be a doctor’s only recommendation.”
6. Try steroid nasal sprays and antihistamines. These treatments can help clear nasal congestion caused by allergies. Clearing your nose makes you less likely to breathe through your mouth and consequently less likely to snore.
7. Don’t smoke. This is always good advice and especially so for snorers. Smokers snore more than non-smokers so quit smoking if you can. If you can’t, try not to smoke in the hours before sleep.