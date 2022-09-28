Nicholas Ryan-Purcell: Spreading the word on his experience of autism 

The Words on Water literary festival brings authors and lovers of literature to venues in the southeastern Cork town of Kinsale (Sept 29 – Oct 3). A wide range of genres and life experiences are represented, including that of autism advocate Nicholas Ryan Purcell. He has followed his 2018 biographical documentary This is Nicholas with the recently-released Anything is Possible, a book expanding on his story, and the challenges faced by neurodivergent people in a neurotypical society.

“The reason I decided to write a book is because somebody suggested it to my family during the first lockdown in 2020," explains Ryan-Purcell, originally from Emly in Tipperary. "I'm definitely looking forward to coming down and discussing how the book has helped me relive some dark moments from my early life, learning and really understanding how people were there for me, how important it was that there was always a friend I could go to for a listening ear, and also the role that my Mom played in helping me overcome learning challenges.”

Autism can be a difficult subject to discuss from a personal perspective, especially considering differences in communication styles. In trying to convey his story for the benefit of all readers, Purcell attempted to write as he communicates.

“I like to be as visual and as clear as I can, and explain things simply. I always need to have everything explained to me clearly, like directions or instructions. The book is written in a way, as simple as possible, to help people, and to give tools to people, whether it be teachers, or parents.

“It was my Mum who actually chose the large font in the book, because a lot of people have commented on the [ease of reading]. I tried to make the text as visual as I could, to make it legible for people on the spectrum, and people who mightn't be very strong readers, like myself.”

The cover of Anything is Possible, by Nicholas Ryan Purcell.

While getting the experiences and feelings out can sometimes be the easy part for a writer, the hard part can come when it’s time to put flesh on the story - luckily, Purcell’s lifelong grá for creating with his feelings stood him in good stead.

“I had kept handwritten diaries all through my childhood years, they were a tremendous distraction from all that was happening in my mind. I used to keep very positive notes of things that happened, and my family took a lot of photographs of my sister and myself when we were children. One particular video clip stood out where I was probably aged 11 or 12, at a family party. I was off on my own, with my head tilted to the ground, not knowing how to socialise, not knowing what to do.

“'I kept all my battles to myself as I didn't want to burden anyone with my troubles. Seeing a counsellor this year put them behind me. Through writing the book and studying that clip, I raised that I was battling this nasty inner critic, which a lot of people have, like this tight, rigid feeling when someone gave me a stare - those negative thoughts, basically.”

The book comes along right as the neurodivergence conversation is growing, and the discourse around it turns from awareness to acceptance. Purcell welcomes the change.

“I think it's fantastic. I don't think autism was ever taken seriously, or people didn't accept it fully. I was at one of the first ever [autism advocacy organisation AsIAm] meetings up in Smithfield Hotel in Dublin, and there were six, seven people at it.

“It's just extraordinary how autism has become more visible to people, and even my former primary school in Emly, in South Tipperary, has really come on so much. They now have new ASD classrooms, and the children are so happy. The principal invited me to cut the ribbon and open that new ASD wing in 2019.”

Words By Water, the Kinsale Literary Festival, runs from Thursday, Sept 29 to Monday, Oct 3. See: https://www.wordsbywater.ie/

Visit Nicholas Ryan Purcell’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/NicholasRyanPurcellProductions

FIVE TO SEE AT WORDS BY WATER Right Words: An Evening Of Poetry And Prose, The Lord Kingsale, Thursday September 29 at 7pm, €10: Curated by poet Matthew Geden, and showcasing work by new and established writers in a relaxed atmosphere. Catherine Kirwan & Tadhg Coakley The Lord Kingsale, Friday September 30 at 9pm, €12: Irish authors join Echo books editor Gráinne McGuinness to discuss the enduring appeal of crime fiction and the growing band of crime writers in Cork. Nicholas Ryan-Purcell, The Trident Hotel, Saturday October 1 at 2pm, €10: Autistic author and documentary-maker discusses his life and experiences with ASD consultant Diarmuid Heffernan, after a screening of documentary ‘This is Nicholas’. John Creedon The Trident Hotel, Saturday October 1 at 8pm, €15: Broadcaster and author of bestseller That Place We Call Home discusses his first book, and his latest offering A Treasury of Irish Folklore, with the Irish Examiner's Esther McCarthy. Local Voices Prim’s Bookshop, Sunday October 2 at 12pm, free: New work and readings from Kinsale-based scribes Amy Cronin, Gráinne Murphy, Niamh Prior and Adrian Wistreich.