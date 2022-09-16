Natural health: What can I take to shake off my head cold? 

I’ve picked up a mild head cold which I’m finding hard to shake off. I’m sniffling a lot and going through boxes of tissues. Is there a remedy I can take?

Echinacea is an excellent natural immune support remedy to help address your head cold symptoms.

Echinacea root, naturally rich in alkylamides, is anti-inflammatory, and can be beneficial in the acute stages of a cold or flu.

The aerial parts of echinacea are thought to enhance the immune system, and are suitable to be taken in a lower dose over a longer period. Echinacea is a valuable remedy in your medicine cabinet and can be taken preventatively throughout the cold and flu season, to stimulate and strengthen the immune response.

Most remedies are made using either Echinacea purpurea or Echinacea angustifolia. According to clinical research, Echinacea purpurea has the highest immuno-modulating activity level, which makes it the most suitable choice for anybody with auto-immune concerns.

Echinacea can be even more effective when used in conjunction with other immune-supportive herbs such as black elderberry, ginger root, medicinal mushrooms, and andrographis.

Zinc is a crucial immune-supportive mineral found in many foods, such as nuts, beans, dairy products, chickpeas, fruit, eggs, wholegrain cereals, pumpkin seeds, potatoes, figs, yeast, tahini, and most meats.

Zinc is ideal for addressing sniffles, sore throats, and respiratory infections, as it is secreted by the body into fluids to act as an antiseptic.

It is also worth noting that tea, coffee, alcohol, diuretic medication, and the food additive tartrazine (E102) reduce zinc levels.

AVogel has a range of six different echinacea products, all of which use organic, freshly harvested Echinacea purpurea, extracted using alcohol and water.

Echinaforce is licensed for the symptomatic relief of colds, influenza-type infections, and upper respiratory tract infections. The company also makes uniquely formulated tincture tablets.

Available from most health stores and pharmacies, you can also order the AVogel echinacea range online at: www.avogel.ie.

Echinacea flowers.

I feel queasy after eating toast or crackers in the morning. I’ve started taking lemon and water when I wake up, but it’s not making a difference. What would you suggest?

It may be that you have developed gluten intolerance. Food intolerance describes the inability to process or digest certain foods, and the response is primarily gastrointestinal.

Food sensitivity is an immune response developed over time, when exposed to a particular food or ingredient.

It can be highly disruptive, but is not life-threatening as in the case of a food allergy, which in some cases can trigger anaphylaxis.

Gluten is a protein in many cereal grains, such as wheat, barley, and rye. Gluten intolerance is not the same as coeliac disease, where gluten causes damage to the intestinal lining, and prevents the uptake of nutrients. Other symptoms may include bloating, diarrhoea and constipation, fatigue, abdominal pain, headaches, brain fog, joint pain, and skin rashes. It is a good idea to check in with an allergy specialist to see if you are reacting specifically to gluten.

The good news is, it is now relatively simple to find gluten-free alternatives, since gluten intolerance and related disorders are such a widespread issue. Some people also have trouble with the proteins in oats, so if you eat them, it is worth noting if they have the same effect.

The lemon water will no doubt help to support liver health, and is believed to support the digestive system. You might want to consider breakfast alternatives such as fruits, smoothies, and oats if they suit you. Other gluten-free staples include rice, quinoa, root vegetables, beans and legumes, pulses, and lentils.

