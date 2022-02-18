Greg O'Shea's total-body workout to build muscle 

It’s time to dig out those dumbbells that have been gathering dust in the cupboard. For this week’s workout, we’re focusing on weights to encourage muscle growth. Unlike fat loss, the good news is you can target muscle building in specific areas - but we are focussing on a workout that will stimulate muscle growth all over - leg muscles, arms, back and chest.

You can use any weight dumbbells you feel is good for your level of strength but I wouldn’t recommend exceeding 10kgs. Keep an eye on your breathing throughout making sure you don’t hold your breath while lifting. Try to exhale while lifting the dumbbells, and inhale while lowering the dumbbells. This will oxygenate your body and also help you complete the exercise smoothly.

If you’re unsure of the technique for any of the below exercises, there are YouTube videos demonstrating how to do them, or you can follow one of my dumbbell workouts on BettrWithGreg.com.

You may feel a little fatigued after this workout so ensure you consume food and water afterwards to help your body recover.

Greg’s muscle-building dumbbell workout

Greg O'Shea. Photograph Moya Nolan

Do eight to 12 repetitions of each exercise below for a total of three rounds. Do not rest between exercises, but take as much rest as you need between each round to ensure you’re fully recovered.

Dumbbell thrusters

Stand with your feet hip or shoulder-width apart

Hold the dumbbells on your shoulders and squat down

Rise up and extend the dumbbells over your head

Repeat

Bentover dumbbell

Stand with your feet hip or shoulder-width apart, knees slightly bent, holding the dumbbells at your side

Hinge from your hips so your back is bent over at a 45-degree angle

Let the dumbbells hang down and then pull them up to your side trying to touch your shoulder blades together

Repeat

Goblet squat

Stand with your shoulder-width apart

Hold the dumbbells at chest height and squat down keeping your back straight

Drive through the feet as you stand and squeeze your glutes as you power back up

Repeat

Reverse dumbbell flys

Stand with your feet hip or shoulder-width apart, holding the dumbbells at your side

Hinge from your hips so your back is bent over at a 45-degree angle

Let the dumbbells hang down and keeping a slight bend in your elbows, open up your arms wide until they are extended laterally out from your body

Repeat

Dumbbell forward lunge

Stand with your feet hip or shoulder-width apart, holding the dumbbells by your sides

Take a big step forward with your right leg and then bend both knees until you’re into a deep lunge with your right leg at a 90-degree angle

Drive off your right foot to push your body back to a standing position

Repeat on the left side

Alternate between both sides for the remainder of the reps

The Arnold press

Stand with your feet hip or shoulder-width apart

Hold the dumbbells to your chest with your palms facing your chest. Shoulder press the dumbbells and twist your hands until your palms are facing outwards at the top of the press

Repeat

Man-Makers

Position a pair of dumbbells in front of you, parallel to each other Standing upright, jump slightly until both feet are off the ground, then drop to the ground

Do a press-up on the dumbbells into a tall plank, then do a dumbbell row with each dumbbell (one at a time) before returning to an upright standing position

Repeat

Dumbbell lateral raises

Stand with your feet hip or shoulder-width apart, holding the dumbbells at your side

Lift your arms out to the side until your arms are parallel to the floor, your elbow slightly bent

Slowly lower them back down

Repeat

Dumbbell floor press

Lie on the ground in an upright position, holding the dumbbell to your chest

You can keep your legs straight or bend your knees

Press the dumbbells from your chest straight up until they are extended above you

Repeat

Weighted sit-ups

Lie on the ground in an upright position with knees bent, holding the dumbbell to your chest

While keeping the dumbbell tight to your chest, crunch up and until the weight touches your knees

Repeat

Tip of the week: Building muscle

Building muscle is not an overnight process and diet is just as important as working out. If your goal is the gains, nothing but consistency will get you there. Aim to work out the lower and upper body at least two to three times per week, spending 20 -30 minutes per session. Make sure to take at least a day's rest in between workouts.

We all know protein is an important part of building muscle. You should be incorporating protein into every meal. Aim to eat approx 30g of protein three times a day. You also need to be eating more calories than you are expending to give your body enough energy and fuel to repair your muscles and help them grow.

Supplements are an easy way to get more protein into your diet but they shouldn’t be used as a substitute. Kinetica Sports has batch tested supplements including Whey Protein and Oat Gain which will help you to build muscle, you can use my code GREG15 for 15% off.

Patience and consistency is key to building muscle—you should start to see improvement in muscle growth within four to six weeks.