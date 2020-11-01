Natural health: Many ways to take ginger to boost circulation

Q1. My feet feel cold most of the time during the winter months. What natural treatment would you suggest?

A. Ginger is my go-to remedy when it comes to circulation issues. You can easily make a ginger infusion using either dried or fresh ginger root. If using fresh ginger, a couple of slices in a cup of boiling water left to steep for five minutes or so will do the trick, or you can use six to eight slices in a teapot and keep refreshing with water.

If using dried or powdered ginger, you will need around half a teaspoon per cup of water. You can add other beneficial kitchen remedies to power your ginger infusion such as fresh garlic, cayenne pepper, cinnamon, and turmeric. Add honey to taste.

You may prefer to take a ginger-based supplement on a short-term basis. Originally developed to help reduce the risk of deep vein thrombosis (DVT) on long haul flights, Zinopin was formulated to promote enhanced circulation in the extremities and is endorsed by vascular surgeon Dr John Scurr.

This formulation utilises the synergistic action between ginger and pyFcnogenol, an extract from the French maritime pine tree that has been proven to nourish and protect the vascular system. Ginger not only aids circulation it can also help with joint stiffness, digestive troubles, and nausea. See www.zinopin.com for more information.

Topically, you can add ginger powder, root, or even ginger essential oil to a base oil such as coconut, grapeseed, or olive oil and massage this into your feet. The action of gentle massage itself will help, and ginger will bring warmth and improved blood flow to your hands and feet as you rub it in. If using ginger oil, use at a rate of 3-5% essential oil (around 30 drops per 50ml of base oil).



Q2. I've always had spider veins on my legs but with each pregnancy, they've expanded and darkened. It's got to the point where I only wear jeans and leggings. What would you recommend?



A. Fortunately, spider veins tend to cause more of an aesthetic issue rather than being a danger to your health, however, they may indicate a general tendency to weakness of the venous system. This means remedies used to help with varicose veins are also beneficial in managing spider veins.

Also known as thread veins, the appearance of spider veins is a result of damaged and broken capillaries. A simple yoga pose, called Viparita Karani (or 'legs up the wall'), will bring relief to your legs. It works by draining fluid build-up and reducing swelling in the feet and legs – particularly if you are on your feet for the best part of the day.

This pose is just as you would imagine. Simply adjust your body so that your buttocks are as close to the wall as possible, then move your hips so that the backs of your legs and heels rest fully against the wall. Hold this pose for between five and 15 minutes. Repeat each evening.

Some simple herbal remedies can help as internal and topical remedies. Soothing calendula (Calendula officinalis) helps to strengthen the walls of capillaries and veins, along with improving tone and reducing inflammation. Yarrow (Achillea millefolium) can help to disperse any pooling or stagnation of blood and promote healthy circulation.

Witch hazel (Hamamelis virginiana) is well known as a toner for the face, and it is also a common natural remedy for varicosity due to its astringent nature – it can help to reduce the appearance of broken capillaries by shrinking the tissues. Apply as a topical spray for best effect.

Vitamin K is an important nutrient to repair and strengthen capillaries and promote healthy circulation. You can find vitamin-K-based creams and lotions in most health stores or online, along with vitamin K2 supplements to take internally as an additional strengthening measure.

NOTE: The information contained in this column is not a substitute for medical advice. Always consult a doctor.